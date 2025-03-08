Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami CF
March 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte FC continue to power through the early weeks of their 2025 MLS campaign as they travel to Chase Stadium to face Inter Miami CF on Sunday, March 9 at 4:00 p.m. ET.
Charlotte FC are in good form entering the match after defeating rivals Atlanta United for their 2025 home opener. Designated Players Pep Biel and Wilfried Zaha each scoring a goal.
On Paper, Charlotte FC and Inter Miami match up well, with CLTFC going 2-3-2 in all head to head competition against Inter Miami. Both teams will be looking to keep their undefeated streak for the 2025 season.
Match #: 3
Location: Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL
TV (English) - MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Talent: Steve Cangialosi (play-by-play), Danny Higginbotham (analyst)
TV (Spanish) - MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Talent: Bruno Vain (play-by-play), Andres Agulla (analyst)
Local Radio (English) - WFNZ 92.7 FM
Talent: Will Palaszczuk (play-by-play), Anna Witte (analyst)
Local Radio (Spanish) - WOLS 106.1 FM
Talent: Jaime Moreno (play-by-play), Antonio Ramos (analyst)
