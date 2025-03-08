Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami CF

March 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte FC continue to power through the early weeks of their 2025 MLS campaign as they travel to Chase Stadium to face Inter Miami CF on Sunday, March 9 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Charlotte FC are in good form entering the match after defeating rivals Atlanta United for their 2025 home opener. Designated Players Pep Biel and Wilfried Zaha each scoring a goal.

On Paper, Charlotte FC and Inter Miami match up well, with CLTFC going 2-3-2 in all head to head competition against Inter Miami. Both teams will be looking to keep their undefeated streak for the 2025 season.

Match #: 3

Location: Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

TV (English) - MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Talent: Steve Cangialosi (play-by-play), Danny Higginbotham (analyst)

TV (Spanish) - MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Talent: Bruno Vain (play-by-play), Andres Agulla (analyst)

Local Radio (English) - WFNZ 92.7 FM

Talent: Will Palaszczuk (play-by-play), Anna Witte (analyst)

Local Radio (Spanish) - WOLS 106.1 FM

Talent: Jaime Moreno (play-by-play), Antonio Ramos (analyst)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.