Nashville Soccer Club Blanks Portland 2-0 at GEODIS Park

March 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club defeated the Portland Timbers 2-0 Saturday night at GEODIS Park during Barbie Game Day™ presented by Hyundai to remain unbeaten at home (1W-0L-1D) in 2025. Defender Andy Najar and midfielder Ahmed Qasem tallied their first goals for the Boys in Gold with midfielders Eddi Tagseth and Patrick Yazbek and defender Dan Lovitz adding assists. The shutout was the second in three starts for Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis this season.

Can you feel the Kenergy: Four Boys in Gold recorded their first MLS regular season goal contribution for Nashville SC Saturday night: Najar (goal), Qasem (goal), Tagseth (assist), and Yazbek (assist).

More than Kenough: Qasem became the third player in Nashville SC history to record a goal in his first MLS start, joining former Boys in Gold Jhonder Cádiz (April 17, 2021 vs. CIN) and Robert Castellanos (Aug. 1, 2021 at TOR).

Joe's Mojo Dojo Casa House: Nashville SC goalkeeper Joe Willis made four saves for his second clean sheet in three starts to start the season. Willis has recorded 51 regular season clean sheets with Nashville SC and 69 career regular season shutouts.

Hi, Barbie!: Nashville SC's First Team staff includes three female members: Head Athletic Trainer Sydney Gray, who is one of just three females to hold her position in MLS, Performance Dietician Bre Cecil, and Assistant Team Administrator Rosemarie Orlando

Nashville SC:       

o matched a club-high by dressing seven players aged 23 and under (Chris Applewhite, Matt Corcoran, Wyatt Meyer, Jonathan Pérez, Ahmed Qasem, Brian Schwake, Patrick Yazbek) for the match (also, Aug. 1, 2021)

o has not allowed a goal at GEODIS Park since Oct. 2, 2024

o outshot the Portland Timbers 23 to nine, recording the most shots in a single match since June 1, 2024 vs. the New England Revolution (26)

o recorded 10 shots on target, the most in a single match since Oct. 14, 2023 vs. the New England Revolution (also 10)

o is 1W-2L-2D all-time vs. the Portland Timbers in MLS regular season play

o is 59W-53L-58D all-time in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

o is 35W-18L-31D all-time at home in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

o is 18W-15L-18D all-time vs. Western Conference opponents in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

o is 3W-7L-5D all-time during March in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

o is 38W-42L-47D all-time on weekends in MLS play (regular season + playoffs)

o is 18W-0L-11D all-time when scoring two goals (regular season + playoffs)

o is 34W-0L-21D all-time when allowing zero goals (regular season + playoffs)

Chris Applewhite made his first MLS matchday roster, becoming the youngest player in club history to do so (17 years and 197 days) and the third Nashville SC homegrown player to dress for a match (also, Isaiah Jones and Adem Sipić)

Gastón Brugman made his Nashville SC and season debut when he subbed into the match during the 86 th minute

Dan Lovitz recorded his 30 th career MLS regular season assist on Ahmed Qasem's goal in the 67 th minute, his second vs. the Portland Timbers (last Sept. 27, 2014 with Toronto FC)

Hany Mukhtar led the team with six shots and three shots on target

Andy Najar

o scored his first Nashville SC goal, his 12 th career MLS regular season goal

o earned Nashville SC Man of the Match honors

Ahmed Qasem

o scored his first MLS goal in the 67 th minute, becoming the third player in Nashville SC history to score in his first MLS start (also, Jhonder Cádiz (2021) and Robert Castellanos (2021))

Eddi Tagseth

o recorded his first Nashville SC and MLS goal contribution when he assisted on Andy Najar's goal in the 45' +3 minute

o led the team with 8.10 miles covered

Joe Willis made four saves, securing his second clean sheet of the season, 51 st regular season clean sheet with Nashville SC, and 69 th career MLS regular season shutout

Patrick Yazbek

o recorded his first MLS goal contribution and his first Nashville SC regular season assist when he assisted on Andy Najar's goal in the 45' + 3 rd minute

o made his first start after appearing as a substitute in the team's last match vs. the New York Red Bulls

Nashville SC (1W-1L-1D) vs. Portland Timbers (1W-2L-0D)

March 8, 2025 - GEODIS Park

NSH: 2

POR: 0

Scoring summary:

NSH: Andy Najar (A: Eddi Tagseth, Patrick Yazbek) 45' + 3

NSH: Ahmed Qasem (A: Dan Lovitz) 67'

Discipline:

POR: Zach McGraw (Caution) 5'

POR: David Ayala (Caution) 83'

Lineups:

NSH starters : Joe Willis; Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Walker Zimmerman (C), Andy Najar (Josh Bauer 90'); Patrick Yazbek (Gastón Brugman 86'), Hany Mukhtar (Teal Bunbury 77'), Alex Muyl, Eddi Tagseth, Ahmed Qasem (Jonathan Pérez 77'); Sam Surridge

Substitutes : Brian Schwake, Matthew Corcoran, Taylor Washington, Wyatt Meyer, Chris Applewhite

POR starters: James Pantemis; Zac McGraw (C) (Eric Miller 46'), Finn Surman, Ian Smith, Jimer Fory (Kamal Miller 76'); Ariel Lassiter (Santiago Moreno 46'), David Da Costa, Antony Santos, David Ayala, Joao Ortiz (Diego Chara 46'); Kevin Kelsy (Felipe Mora 76')

Substitutes: Trey Muse, Claudio Bravo, Felipe Mora, Dario Zuparic, Cristhian Paredes

Referee: Filip Dujic

AR1: Walt Heatherly

AR2: Nick Balcer

4TH: Chris Penso

VAR: David Barrie

AVAR: Fabio Tovar

Weather: 48 degrees and clear

