FC Dallas Falls to Chicago Fire FC 3-1 in Home Opener
March 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas (1-1-1, 4 points) fell 3-1 to Chicago Fire FC (1-1-1, 4 points) in its home opener Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd at Toyota Stadium. Logan Farrington scored Dallas' lone goal of the night.
FARRINGTON FINDS THE NET
Forward Logan Farrington scored his first goal of the season in the 57th minute. The goal was assisted by Anderson Julio, marking his first assist of the year.
A REUNION IN FRISCO
Four FC Dallas players reunited with former U.S. Men's National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter. Sebastian Lletget, Shaq Moore, Paxton Pomykal, and Bernard Kamungo combined for 28 appearances, 1,367 minutes played, four goals, and two assists for the national team from 2019 to 2024. Lletget played in Berhalter's first win as head coach, a 3-0 victory over Panama on Jan. 27, 2019.
SERIES HISTORY
FC Dallas leads the all-time series against Chicago Fire FC with a 22-18-5 record.
SELLOUT STREAK CONTINUES
FC Dallas extended its sellout streak to 18 consecutive home matches with an attendance of 11,004. Toyota Stadium is currently undergoing renovations on the east side. For more information, visit NewToyotaStadium.com.
FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES
Head Coach Eric Quill
Opening statement following tonight's loss...
"First, I'd like to apologize to our fan base. They didn't deserve what happened tonight. This is my responsibility. I've been entrusted with leading this club on a mission. As coaches, we impact the game through our decisions, and this one was on me. The game was under control. I can make better decisions, and I'll leave it at that. I want our fans to know how much I appreciate them for showing up tonight in this weather. You can feel their energy and passion, and all I can hope is that they continue to support us and be here next week. I can promise this won't happen again."
On the change of play on the field from both sides...
"We scored the goal to gain momentum, and I even thought ahead to the next five minutes. I felt we continued to control the game with our mentality. Then I chose a different approach. I could have kept Logan (Farrington) on the field longer. The game didn't need the changes I made. As a coach, I impacted the game through my decisions, and we went flat in the last 25 minutes instead of getting stronger."
Goalkeeper Maarten Paes
On what changed in the match...
"Football is a game of moments. One goal can change the entire momentum. We need to be more mature. At the 70-minute mark, there were no problems- just some chances, which is normal. But we have to be much more mature in how we respond after a setback."
On the team being motivated for Vancouver...
"We are going to be extremely motivated- really motivated. We know that last year, Vancouver won here 3-1, so we understand they're a strong team. They have a lot of talented individuals, but they're also a well-organized team. We need to be ready and match their intensity."
Forward Logan Farrington
On his goal...
"I saw (Anderson) Julio get the ball out wide. I know he likes to make a few moves and beat his defender on the inside. When he cut in, I took off, and he saw my run. My first touch was a little heavy, but I knew I could get in front of the keeper- maybe even draw a penalty. They ran into each other, and I got a little lucky with it, but you always need a bit of luck to score a goal."
On the second half...
"We got a little complacent. There were a couple of mistakes leading up to the goal that were very preventable- things we can work on moving forward. Maybe it was a mindset issue; we need to close out games better. It's a good wake-up call for us. It's definitely disappointing because we played well for 80 minutes."
MATCH NOTES
Forward Logan Farrington scored his first goal of the 2025 season.
Attendance: 11,004 (sellout)
