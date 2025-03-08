Sounders FC Hosts LAFC in Saturday Matinee at Lumen Field
March 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC continues its 2025 MLS campaign with an afternoon matchup against LAFC on Saturday, March 8 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (1:45 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes, 93.3 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).
Saturday's match marks the home debut of Seattle's "Salish Sea Kit," the Rave Green's Community Kit for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. Unveiled last month, the kit honors Seattle's connection to the Salish Sea and features a unique pattern inspired by Coast Salish weaving traditions.
In league play, Seattle is coming off a 2-0 road loss to Real Salt Lake on March 1. LAFC most defeated New York City FC 1-0 at home in MLS play, also on March 1.
The Rave Green drew 0-0 with Liga MX side Cruz Azul on Wednesday in its 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 matchup. The second leg will be played on Tuesday, March 11 in Mexico City.
Sounders FC sits in 12th place in the Western Conference with one point (0-1-1), with LAFC sitting in third place in West with six points (2-0-0).
Seattle and LAFC met five times in all competitions in 2024, including the Western Conference Semifinals that saw the Rave Green win after extra time, with Jordan Morris scoring the game-winning goal in the 109th minute.
Following Saturday's matchup, Seattle returns to Concacaf Champions Cup action for the second leg of the Round of 16 series against Cruz Azul, which takes place on Tuesday, March 11, at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City (5:30 p.m. PT / FOX Sports).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Jake Zivin & Taylor Twellman
Talent (Spanish): Sammy Sadovnik & Diego Valeri
National TV: FOX
Talent: Mike Watts & Tony Meola
Local Radio: 93.3 KJR FM
Talent: Danny Jackson, Steve Zakuani & Michelle Ludtka
Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Pete Fewing & Kelyn Rowe
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
Images from this story
|
Sounders FC huddle
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 8, 2025
- Toronto FC Sign Reid Fisher to MLS Short-Term Agreement - Toronto FC
- San Diego FC Looks to Extend Unbeaten Start in Road Match against Real Salt Lake - San Diego FC
- LA Galaxy Play Host to St. Louis CITY SC at Dignity Health Sports Park Tomorrow, Sunday, March 9 - LA Galaxy
- Earthquakes Face Minnesota United FC at PayPal Park Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Colorado Rapids Call up Anderson Rosa with Fourth and Final Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against Austin FC - Colorado Rapids
- Sounders FC Hosts LAFC in Saturday Matinee at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Harold Osorio and Sam Williams to Short-Term Agreements - Chicago Fire FC
- Charlotte FC Travel to Face Supporter Shield Defending Inter Miami CF: March 9 at 4:00 PM ET - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Hosts LAFC in Saturday Matinee at Lumen Field
- Sounders FC's The Salish Sea Kit Makes Home Debut this Saturday
- Sounders FC Plays to Scoreless Draw in First Leg of Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16
- Sounders FC Hosts Cruz Azul Wednesday Night in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Action
- Sounders FC Falls 2-0 to Real Salt Lake on Saturday Afternoon