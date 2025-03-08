Sounders FC Hosts LAFC in Saturday Matinee at Lumen Field

March 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Sounders FC huddle

(Seattle Sounders FC) Sounders FC huddle(Seattle Sounders FC)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC continues its 2025 MLS campaign with an afternoon matchup against LAFC on Saturday, March 8 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (1:45 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes, 93.3 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

Saturday's match marks the home debut of Seattle's "Salish Sea Kit," the Rave Green's Community Kit for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. Unveiled last month, the kit honors Seattle's connection to the Salish Sea and features a unique pattern inspired by Coast Salish weaving traditions.

In league play, Seattle is coming off a 2-0 road loss to Real Salt Lake on March 1. LAFC most defeated New York City FC 1-0 at home in MLS play, also on March 1.

The Rave Green drew 0-0 with Liga MX side Cruz Azul on Wednesday in its 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 matchup. The second leg will be played on Tuesday, March 11 in Mexico City.

Sounders FC sits in 12th place in the Western Conference with one point (0-1-1), with LAFC sitting in third place in West with six points (2-0-0).

Seattle and LAFC met five times in all competitions in 2024, including the Western Conference Semifinals that saw the Rave Green win after extra time, with Jordan Morris scoring the game-winning goal in the 109th minute.

Following Saturday's matchup, Seattle returns to Concacaf Champions Cup action for the second leg of the Round of 16 series against Cruz Azul, which takes place on Tuesday, March 11, at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Mexico City (5:30 p.m. PT / FOX Sports).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Jake Zivin & Taylor Twellman

Talent (Spanish): Sammy Sadovnik & Diego Valeri

National TV: FOX

Talent: Mike Watts & Tony Meola

Local Radio: 93.3 KJR FM

Talent: Danny Jackson, Steve Zakuani & Michelle Ludtka

Pre-Match, Halftime and Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Pete Fewing & Kelyn Rowe

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.