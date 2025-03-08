LAFC Falls 5-2 to Seattle Sounders in First MLS Road Match of the Season
March 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC suffered a 5-2 loss to the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field in Seattle, WA on Saturday afternoon in its first road match of the 2025 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. Nathan Ordaz scored for the Black & Gold in the first half, and David Martínez added a late goal off the bench in extra time. With the loss, LAFC is now 2W-1L-0D on the season.
Seattle opened the scoring in the 11th minute when Kalani Kossa-Rienzi received a ball over the top of the Black & Gold's defense before he buried a shot in the net with his left foot.
LAFC's Homegrown player Nathan Ordaz leveled the match in the 37th minute off a corner from Artem Smoliakov. After a frantic scramble in front of the goal with multiple chances to score, Ordaz was able to equalize.
The score remained 1-1 into the halftime break, but Seattle took a 2-1 lead in the 57th minute when a short Seattle corner led to a shot from outside the box by Paul Rothrock. The Sounders claimed another goal in the 77th minute when Jordan Morris received a pass inside the box and placed the ball in the far corner. The fourth from the Sounders came in the 84th minute with a shot from Cristian Roldan right outside the box.
David Martínez answered shortly after with a solo goal for LAFC in extra time (90+2) to make the score 4-2. After winning the ball at midfield, Martínez carried it into the Sounders' box and took on five defenders before finding the back of the net from close range with his left foot, claiming his first MLS goal of the season.
Seattle rounded out the scoring two minutes later (90+4), when Albert Rusnák scored to give the Sounders the 5-2 victory.
LAFC is back in action on Tuesday, March 11, when the club heads to Ohio to take on the Columbus Crew in the second leg of the club's Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 series. That match kicks off at 5:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on FS2.
