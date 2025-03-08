Timbers Fall 2-0 on the Road to Nashville Sc

March 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Portland Timbers fell 2-0 to Nashville SC in their first road match of the 2025 campaign on Saturday night. The team will return home to host the LA Galaxy at Providence Park on Sunday, March 16.

Pantemis Saves Penalties

Timbers goalkeeper James Pantemis made two penalty-kick saves in the first half of tonight's match, just 12 minutes apart (6', 18'). Notably, he's the sixth goalkeeper in MLS history to save two penalties in the same match and the first to do so since 2017 (Jon Kempin - 2017, Bobby Shuttleworth - 2016, David Ousted - 2015, D.J. Countess - 2003, Tony Meola - 2002). In 17 career appearances for Portland, Pantemis has faced three penalty-kick attempts and has stopped all three. Additionally, the 28-year-old goalkeeper registered a career-best nine saves in tonight's match.

Goal-Scoring Plays

NSH - Andy Najar (Edvard Tagseth), 45+2 minute: Edvard Tagseth slipped a through pass into the right side of the box for Andy Najar, who finished a right-footed shot from a tight angle at the endline.

NSH - Ahmed Qasem (Daniel Lovitz), 68th minute: Daniel Lovitz controlled the ball from outside of the 18-yard box and whipped in a cross towards the penalty spot. Ahmed Qasem met the ball in the air and headed it into the corner of the goal.

Notes

Tonight's match marked the Timbers' first on the road of the 2025 campaign. The result snapped Portland's unbeaten record against Nashville SC (2-1-2). James Pantemis stopped two first-half penalty kick attempts tonight, just 12 minutes apart (6', 18'). Pantemis is the sixth goalkeeper in MLS history to save two penalties in the same match and the first since 2017 (Jon Kempin - 2017, Bobby Shuttleworth - 2016, David Ousted - 2015, D.J. Countess - 2003, Tony Meola - 2002). In 17 career appearances for Portland, Pantemis has faced three penalty-kick attempts and has stopped all three. Pantemis recorded a career-best nine saves in tonight's match. Santiago Moreno made his 2025 season debut as a halftime substitute.

Next Game

Next up, the Timbers will return home to host the LA Galaxy at Providence Park on Sunday, March 16. Kickoff is set for 1 : 45 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish as well as local radio broadcasts, 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (1-2-0, 3pts) at Nashville SC (1-1-1, 4pts)

March 8, 2025 - GEODIS Park (Nashville, Tenn.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 0 0 0

Nashville SC 1 1 2

Scoring Summary:

NSH: Najar (Tagseth), 45+2

NSH: Qasem (Lovitz), 68

Misconduct Summary:

POR: McGraw (caution), 5

POR: Ayala (caution), 82

Lineups:

POR: GK Pantemis, D McGraw Š (E. Miller, 46), D Surman, D Smith, M Ayala, M Ortiz (Chara, 46), M Antony, M Fory (K. Miller, 76), F Lassiter (Moreno, 46), F Kelsy (Mora, 76), F Da Costa

Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, D Bravo, D Zuparic, M Paredes

TOTAL SHOTS: 9 (Antony, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Antony, 3); FOULS: 9 (Chara, 3); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 9

NSH: GK Willis, D Najar (Bauer, 90), D Zimmerman Š, D Maher, D Lovitz, M Tagseth, M Muyl, M Yazbek (Brugman, 86), F Muhktar (Bunbury, 77), F Surridge, F Qasem (Perez, 77)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Schwake, D Applewhite, D Meyer, D Washington, M Corcoran

TOTAL SHOTS: 23 (Mukhtar, 6) SHOTS ON GOAL: 11 (Mukhtar, 3); FOULS: 9 (Pereira, Vazquez, 2); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 4

Referee: Filip Dujic

Assistant Referees: Walt Heatherly, Nick Balcer

Fourth Official: Chris Penso

VAR: David Barrie

Attendance: 24,432

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

