Timbers Fall 2-0 on the Road to Nashville Sc
March 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Portland Timbers fell 2-0 to Nashville SC in their first road match of the 2025 campaign on Saturday night. The team will return home to host the LA Galaxy at Providence Park on Sunday, March 16.
Pantemis Saves Penalties
Timbers goalkeeper James Pantemis made two penalty-kick saves in the first half of tonight's match, just 12 minutes apart (6', 18'). Notably, he's the sixth goalkeeper in MLS history to save two penalties in the same match and the first to do so since 2017 (Jon Kempin - 2017, Bobby Shuttleworth - 2016, David Ousted - 2015, D.J. Countess - 2003, Tony Meola - 2002). In 17 career appearances for Portland, Pantemis has faced three penalty-kick attempts and has stopped all three. Additionally, the 28-year-old goalkeeper registered a career-best nine saves in tonight's match.
Goal-Scoring Plays
NSH - Andy Najar (Edvard Tagseth), 45+2 minute: Edvard Tagseth slipped a through pass into the right side of the box for Andy Najar, who finished a right-footed shot from a tight angle at the endline.
NSH - Ahmed Qasem (Daniel Lovitz), 68th minute: Daniel Lovitz controlled the ball from outside of the 18-yard box and whipped in a cross towards the penalty spot. Ahmed Qasem met the ball in the air and headed it into the corner of the goal.
Notes
Tonight's match marked the Timbers' first on the road of the 2025 campaign. The result snapped Portland's unbeaten record against Nashville SC (2-1-2). James Pantemis stopped two first-half penalty kick attempts tonight, just 12 minutes apart (6', 18'). Pantemis is the sixth goalkeeper in MLS history to save two penalties in the same match and the first since 2017 (Jon Kempin - 2017, Bobby Shuttleworth - 2016, David Ousted - 2015, D.J. Countess - 2003, Tony Meola - 2002). In 17 career appearances for Portland, Pantemis has faced three penalty-kick attempts and has stopped all three. Pantemis recorded a career-best nine saves in tonight's match. Santiago Moreno made his 2025 season debut as a halftime substitute.
Next Game
Next up, the Timbers will return home to host the LA Galaxy at Providence Park on Sunday, March 16. Kickoff is set for 1 : 45 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish as well as local radio broadcasts, 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).
Portland Timbers (1-2-0, 3pts) at Nashville SC (1-1-1, 4pts)
March 8, 2025 - GEODIS Park (Nashville, Tenn.)
Goals by Half 1 2 F
Portland Timbers 0 0 0
Nashville SC 1 1 2
Scoring Summary:
NSH: Najar (Tagseth), 45+2
NSH: Qasem (Lovitz), 68
Misconduct Summary:
POR: McGraw (caution), 5
POR: Ayala (caution), 82
Lineups:
POR: GK Pantemis, D McGraw Š (E. Miller, 46), D Surman, D Smith, M Ayala, M Ortiz (Chara, 46), M Antony, M Fory (K. Miller, 76), F Lassiter (Moreno, 46), F Kelsy (Mora, 76), F Da Costa
Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, D Bravo, D Zuparic, M Paredes
TOTAL SHOTS: 9 (Antony, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Antony, 3); FOULS: 9 (Chara, 3); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 9
NSH: GK Willis, D Najar (Bauer, 90), D Zimmerman Š, D Maher, D Lovitz, M Tagseth, M Muyl, M Yazbek (Brugman, 86), F Muhktar (Bunbury, 77), F Surridge, F Qasem (Perez, 77)
Substitutes Not Used: GK Schwake, D Applewhite, D Meyer, D Washington, M Corcoran
TOTAL SHOTS: 23 (Mukhtar, 6) SHOTS ON GOAL: 11 (Mukhtar, 3); FOULS: 9 (Pereira, Vazquez, 2); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 4
Referee: Filip Dujic
Assistant Referees: Walt Heatherly, Nick Balcer
Fourth Official: Chris Penso
VAR: David Barrie
Attendance: 24,432
All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.
-- visit www.timbers.com --
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 8, 2025
- Revolution Blanked by Philadelphia Union, 2-0 - New England Revolution
- Nashville Soccer Club Blanks Portland 2-0 at GEODIS Park - Nashville SC
- Timbers Fall 2-0 on the Road to Nashville Sc - Portland Timbers
- FC Dallas Falls to Chicago Fire FC 3-1 in Home Opener - FC Dallas
- Atlanta United Plays to Scoreless Draw vs. New York Red Bulls - Atlanta United FC
- Sporting KC Falls 2-1 at D.C. United - Sporting Kansas City
- Union Win First Three Matches Of A Season For First Time In Club History - Philadelphia Union
- Sounders FC Cruises Past LAFC with 5-2 Home Win on Saturday Afternoon - Seattle Sounders FC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami CF - Charlotte FC
- LAFC Falls 5-2 to Seattle Sounders in First MLS Road Match of the Season - Los Angeles FC
- Columbus Crew Draw Houston Dynamo FC 0-0 - Columbus Crew SC
- Timbers Take on Nashville SC in First Road Match of the Season at Geodis Park Tonight - Portland Timbers
- Houston Dynamo FC Earn Point with Scoreless Draw on the Road Versus Columbus Crew SC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Toronto FC Sign Reid Fisher to MLS Short-Term Agreement - Toronto FC
- San Diego FC Looks to Extend Unbeaten Start in Road Match against Real Salt Lake - San Diego FC
- LA Galaxy Play Host to St. Louis CITY SC at Dignity Health Sports Park Tomorrow, Sunday, March 9 - LA Galaxy
- Earthquakes Face Minnesota United FC at PayPal Park Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Colorado Rapids Call up Anderson Rosa with Fourth and Final Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against Austin FC - Colorado Rapids
- Sounders FC Hosts LAFC in Saturday Matinee at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Harold Osorio and Sam Williams to Short-Term Agreements - Chicago Fire FC
- Charlotte FC Travel to Face Supporter Shield Defending Inter Miami CF: March 9 at 4:00 PM ET - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Timbers Fall 2-0 on the Road to Nashville Sc
- Timbers Take on Nashville SC in First Road Match of the Season at Geodis Park Tonight
- Timbers Announce Pub Partner Program for 2025 Season
- Timbers Shut Out Austin FC in 1-0 Win at Providence Park
- Timbers Sign T2 Attacker Kyle Linhares to Short-Term Agreement