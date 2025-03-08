Chicago Fire FC Signs Harold Osorio and Sam Williams to Short-Term Agreements

March 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has signed Chicago Fire FC II midfielders Harold Osorio and Sam Williams to short-term agreements. Both Osorio and Williams will be available for today's Chicago Fire FC road match against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Kickoff against the Brimstone Cup rivals is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT and the match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and La Que Buena 105.1 via the Uforia app (Spanish).

It is the third short-term agreement for Osorio and Williams, both of whom made their MLS debut against D.C. United on March 1 in the Club's home opener at Soldier Field. Williams started and played 84 minutes against the Black and Red before being replaced by Homegrown midfielder Mauricio Pineda. Osorio came on for captain Kellyn Acosta in the second minute of stoppage time.

Per MLS rules, a Club may sign a player from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro or USL) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS regular season match rosters each season. However, that player may appear in no more than two MLS regular season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

Transaction: Chicago Fire FC (MLS) signs midfielders Harold Osorio and Sam Williams to Short-Term Agreements from Chicago Fire FC II (MLS NEXT Pro).

Name: Harold Osorio

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 145 lbs.

Date of Birth: Aug. 20, 2003

Hometown: Ciudad Delgado, El Salvador

Birthplace: San Salvador, El Salvador

Citizenship: El Salvador

Last Club: Chicago Fire FC II

Name: Sam Williams

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 162 lbs.

Date of Birth: March 18, 2005

Hometown: Tenafly, N.J.

Birthplace: Tenafly, N.J.

Citizenship: United States of America

Last Club: Chicago Fire FC II

