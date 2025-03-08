Toronto FC Sign Reid Fisher to MLS Short-Term Agreement
March 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Toronto FC News Release
Toronto FC announced today that the club has signed Toronto FC II defender Reid Fisher to an MLS short-term agreement for Saturday's MLS regular season match against FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium. Per MLS rules, the short-term agreement allows clubs to sign players on loan from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate for MLS, U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Canadian Championship, Leagues Cup and exhibition matches.
Fisher, 20, recently signed a professional contract with Toronto FC II of MLS NEXT Pro. The Huntington Beach, California native was originally selected 23rd overall (first round) by Toronto FC in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft. He spent the last three seasons at San Diego State University (SDSU), where he recorded two goals and two assists through 35 appearances (all starts). With the Aztecs, Fisher was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, a College Soccer News Freshman All-American, SDSU Male Newcomer of the Year and a Pac-12 Honour Roll recipient and earned United Soccer Coaches All-Far West Region First Team and the All-Western Athletic Conference First Team honours.
TRANSACTION: Toronto FC sign Toronto FC II defender Reid Fisher to an MLS short-term agreement for Saturday's match against FC Cincinnati.
