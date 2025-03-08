San Diego FC Looks to Extend Unbeaten Start in Road Match against Real Salt Lake

March 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) today will play its third match of the 2025 MLS Regular Season and the second match on the road when the Club faces Real Salt Lake (1-1-0, 3 pts.) at America First Field on Saturday, March 8. Kickoff is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. PT, airing live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with radio broadcasts available in English on San Diego Sports 760 AM (KGB-AM) and Spanish on TUDN 1700 AM.

SDFC looks to extend its two-game unbeaten start to the 2025 season when it faces RSL in the first-ever match between the two sides. San Diego enters the match with strong early-season metrics, leading MLS in average ball possession and progression while completing 88.8% of its passes. The Club is the first expansion team since the 2009 Seattle Sounders to not concede a goal in its first two matches.

RSL, who lost their first match 4-0 on the road against San Jose Earthquakes, is coming off a 2-0 home victory over Seattle Sounders FC. The match will also mark a reunion for SDFC defender Jasper Löffelsend, who spent two seasons with Real Salt Lake before moving to Colorado in 2024 and later joining San Diego in the offseason. Selected by RSL in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft out of the University of Pittsburgh, Löffelsend made 59 appearances for the club. The German defender has started at right back in both of San Diego's MLS matches this season, playing a key role in the Club's strong defensive performances.

Community Kit Debut

Tonight, San Diego FC will debut its first-ever Community Kit, anchored in the Club's mantra "Woven Into One." This kit is a blank canvas for the people of San Diego, symbolizing the community's role in co-designing future jerseys. The predominantly white base represents the abundance of light in San Diego, while the subtle flow-like pattern resembles both a tapestry and fingerprints, signifying the community's unique imprint on the Club's journey. Azul stripes on the shoulders and neck reflect the Club's core identity, while the lighter blue accents on the sides and collar nod to San Diego's expansive skies and ocean.

San Diego Watch Parties

SDFC will host two official Watch Parties in San Diego, presented by Michelob Ultra, for tonight's match against RSL. The events will begin at 5:00 p.m. PT at El Chingon and The Field Irish Pub, both located in the Gaslamp Quarter. Fans can enjoy live music, DJs, giveaways, raffle prizes, and more. RSVP to either location here.

SAN DIEGO FC AT REAL SALT LAKE

2025 MLS Regular Season | Matchday 3

Saturday, March 8 | 6:30 p.m. PT (6:40 p.m. PT Kickoff)

America First Field | Sandy, Utah

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | David James (Play-By-Play); Brian Dunseth (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Jorge Perez-Navarro (Play-By-Play); Marcelo Balboa (Analyst)

San Diego FC English Radio (San Diego Sports 760 AM): Adrian Garcia Marquez (Play-By-Play); Darren Smith (Analyst)

San Diego FC Spanish Radio (TUDN 1700 AM): Ricardo "Pony" Jimenez (Play-By-Play); Brandon Ambriz (Analyst)

MATCH INFO:

SD at RSL Game Notes

SDFC Audio Pronunciation Guide

SDFC Match Preview Soundbites (Varas, Tverskov, Negri, Löffelsen)

Watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

San Diego FC App: iOS, Android

2025 MLS REGULAR SEASON: SAN DIEGO AT REAL SALT LAKE

DATE EVENT TIME (PT) LOCATION

Saturday, March 8 2025 MLS Regular Season: San Diego FC at Real Salt Lake 6:30 PM America First Field

Sandy, Utah

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from March 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.