Columbus Crew Draw Houston Dynamo FC 0-0

March 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Crew drew 0-0 against Houston Dynamo FC in today's match at Lower.com Field on Saturday, March 8.

With today's tie, the Black & Gold are unbeaten in their first two home matches of each season since Lower.com Field's first full year in 2022.

The Crew have not allowed a goal in 248 MLS minutes. The last goal the Black & Gold conceded came in the 22nd minute of the season opener against Chicago Fire FC.

Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte earned his second clean sheet of the regular season and 19th career. Across all competitions, Schulte owns 22 career shutouts (two postseason, one Concacaf Champions Cup).

This afternoon's attendance was a sell-out of 20,231.

The Crew host the return leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 against LAFC at Lower.com Field on Tuesday, March 11 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Tickets for the home leg are available for purchase here. Based on LAFC's 3-0 win in the first leg at BMO Stadium:

The Club advances to the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals with a win by at least four (4) goals.

In the event Columbus wins the match in regulation 3-0, the competition will proceed to extra time and potentially penalty kicks.

If 1) LAFC win; 2) the match ends in a draw; or 3) the Crew win by fewer than three goals, Los Angeles advances to the quarterfinals.

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. LAFC

2025 Concacaf Champions Cup - Round of 16, Leg 2

Tuesday, March 11 - 8:30 p.m. ET - Lower.com Field

Tickets: columbuscrew.com/tickets

