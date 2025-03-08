Columbus Crew Draw Houston Dynamo FC 0-0
March 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
The Crew drew 0-0 against Houston Dynamo FC in today's match at Lower.com Field on Saturday, March 8.
With today's tie, the Black & Gold are unbeaten in their first two home matches of each season since Lower.com Field's first full year in 2022.
The Crew have not allowed a goal in 248 MLS minutes. The last goal the Black & Gold conceded came in the 22nd minute of the season opener against Chicago Fire FC.
Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte earned his second clean sheet of the regular season and 19th career. Across all competitions, Schulte owns 22 career shutouts (two postseason, one Concacaf Champions Cup).
This afternoon's attendance was a sell-out of 20,231.
The Crew host the return leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 against LAFC at Lower.com Field on Tuesday, March 11 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Tickets for the home leg are available for purchase here. Based on LAFC's 3-0 win in the first leg at BMO Stadium:
The Club advances to the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals with a win by at least four (4) goals.
In the event Columbus wins the match in regulation 3-0, the competition will proceed to extra time and potentially penalty kicks.
If 1) LAFC win; 2) the match ends in a draw; or 3) the Crew win by fewer than three goals, Los Angeles advances to the quarterfinals.
Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. LAFC
2025 Concacaf Champions Cup - Round of 16, Leg 2
Tuesday, March 11 - 8:30 p.m. ET - Lower.com Field
Tickets: columbuscrew.com/tickets
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from March 8, 2025
- Union Win First Three Matches Of A Season For First Time In Club History - Philadelphia Union
- Sounders FC Cruises Past LAFC with 5-2 Home Win on Saturday Afternoon - Seattle Sounders FC
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs. Inter Miami CF - Charlotte FC
- LAFC Falls 5-2 to Seattle Sounders in First MLS Road Match of the Season - Los Angeles FC
- Columbus Crew Draw Houston Dynamo FC 0-0 - Columbus Crew SC
- Timbers Take on Nashville SC in First Road Match of the Season at Geodis Park Tonight - Portland Timbers
- Houston Dynamo FC Earn Point with Scoreless Draw on the Road Versus Columbus Crew SC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Toronto FC Sign Reid Fisher to MLS Short-Term Agreement - Toronto FC
- San Diego FC Looks to Extend Unbeaten Start in Road Match against Real Salt Lake - San Diego FC
- LA Galaxy Play Host to St. Louis CITY SC at Dignity Health Sports Park Tomorrow, Sunday, March 9 - LA Galaxy
- Earthquakes Face Minnesota United FC at PayPal Park Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Colorado Rapids Call up Anderson Rosa with Fourth and Final Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against Austin FC - Colorado Rapids
- Sounders FC Hosts LAFC in Saturday Matinee at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Harold Osorio and Sam Williams to Short-Term Agreements - Chicago Fire FC
- Charlotte FC Travel to Face Supporter Shield Defending Inter Miami CF: March 9 at 4:00 PM ET - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus Crew SC Stories
- Columbus Crew Draw Houston Dynamo FC 0-0
- Columbus Crew Blanked by LAFC in Champions Cup Round of 16 Opener
- Columbus Crew Sign Free Agent Midfielder Amar Sejdić
- Columbus Crew Doubles-up on Chicago Fire FC, 4-2
- Columbus Crew Loan Goalkeeper Abraham Romero to USL Championship's Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC