Revolution Blanked by Philadelphia Union, 2-0

March 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (0-2-1, 1 pt.) fell to the Philadelphia Union (3-0-0, 9 pts.), 2-0, on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. The Revolution and Union played to a stalemate in the first half and New England controlled possession for much of the night, but league-leading scorer Tai Baribo and Jovan Lukic each tallied in the second frame to lift the visitors.

New England was forced to dip into the bench early, when forward Leo Campana picked up an injury in the opening 10 minutes. Maxi Urruti, making his second straight appearance off the bench, submitted an 80-minute shift in relief of Campana. Urruti had New England's best chance of the night in the 69th minute, curling a shot on frame that forced a diving save from Union goalkeeper Andre Blake. Carles Gil also contributed to the attack with a team-high four shots, while Luca Langoni added two shot attempts.

Revolution goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič was up to the test for most of the night, registering a season-high six saves. The Union broke the deadlock in the 76th minute, with Baribo heading home his sixth goal in three games this season off a cross from MLS assist leader Kai Wagner. Lukic sealed the victory late, blasting a shot off the left post in stoppage time.

The Revolution hit the road to take on New York City FC next Saturday, March 15 at Yankee Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET). Watch the match in English or Spanish on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the Eastern Conference battle on 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2 or listen in Portuguese on 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA.

MATCH NOTES

Forward Maxi Urruti logged 80 minutes off the bench, replacing an injured Leo Campana early in the first half, and recorded one shot on target.

Winger Luis Diaz made his third straight substitute appearance, replacing Luca Langoni in the 68th minute.

Defender Mamadou Fofana logged a team-high four clearances on the night.

Ignatius Ganago recorded a pair of key passes and won four fouls.

Noel Buck made his first MLS appearance since his 2024 loan to Southampton, entering the match as a second-half substitute.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #3

New England Revolution 0 vs. Philadelphia Union 2

March 8, 2025 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Fotis Bazakos

Assistant Referee: Logan Brown

Assistant Referee: Adam Wienckowski

Fourth Official: Geoff Gamble

Video Asst. Referee: Robert Schaap

Assistant VAR: Jeremy Scheer

Weather: 33 degrees and clear

Attendance: 15,596

Scoring Summary:

PHI - Tai Baribo 6 (Kai Wagner 4) 76'

PHI - Jovan Lukic 1 (Indiana Vassilev 1) 90'+6'

Misconduct Summary:

PHI - Daniel Gazdag (Yellow Card - Persistent Infringement) 45'

NE - Luca Langoni (Yellow Card - Dissent) 52'

PHI - Tai Baribo (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 78'

PHI - Olwethu Makhanya (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul) 90'+2'

NE - Brayan Ceballos (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 90'+10

New England Revolution: Aljaž Ivačič; Will Sands (Brandon Bye 82'), Brayan Ceballos, Mamadou Fofana, Ilay Feingold; Alhassan Yusuf, Jackson Yueill (Noel Buck 82'); Ignatius Ganago, Carles Gil ©, Luca Langoni (Luis Diaz 68'); Leo Campana (Maxi Urruti 10').

Substitutes Not Used: Alex Bono, Tanner Beason, Andrew Farrell, Wyatt Omsberg, Matt Polster.

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake ©; Jakob Glesnes, Kai Wagner, Olwethu Makhanya, Frankie Westfield; Jovan Lukic, Daniel Gazdag (Chris Donovan 90'), Danley Jean Jacques; Quinn Sullivan (Indiana Vassilev 64'), Mikael Uhre (Bruno Damiani 64'), Tai Baribo (Alejandro Bedoya 80').

Substitutes Not Used: Andrew Rick, Cavan Sullivan, Jesus Bueno, Olivier Semmle, Nathan Harriel.

