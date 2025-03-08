Charlotte FC Travel to Face Supporter Shield Defending Inter Miami CF: March 9 at 4:00 PM ET

March 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CLTFC is charging through the tough early weeks of their 2025 MLS campaign, determined to remain undefeated as they face off against last year's Supporter Shield winners, Inter Miami CF.

In last weekend's match, the team secured a thrilling rivalry victory over Atlanta United FC at home. Designated Player Wilfried Zaha made an explosive debut, scoring his first goal for the club, while Pep Biel also found the back of the net, solidifying their offensive firepower and ability to work off of each other in the attack. The stage is set for a statement performance as CLTFC looks to build on this momentum and continue their unbeaten run.

The focus is clear: Whether or not Messi is on the field, strategy remains the same - control what we can, play with high tempo, make quick transitions, and break down barriers.

Though Charlotte FC looks to extend their unbeaten run this season, Inter Miami will also look to do the same. Miami is 4-0-1 in competitions so far this season between MLS and CONCACAF Champions Cup. They have a roster of not only star standouts and seasoned veterans, but depth in their young talent as well.

Previous Matches:

Charlotte FC 2 - 0 Atlanta United (Major League Soccer | March 1)

Inter Miami CF 2 - 0 Cavalier FC (CONCACAF Champions Cup | March 6)

Charlotte FC must focus on eliminating any space in the midfield and shutting down Miami's attack. Miami has proven most dangerous when they are given space to build off each other in the midfielder - Charlotte FC's task is to keep that from happening.

To overcome the challenge posed by a formidable Inter Miami side, CLTFC's success will hinge on developing seamless chemistry in attack and locking down space in midfield. If key attackers like Wilfried Zaha, Patrick Agyemang, Liel Abada, and Pep Biel can sync up and efficiently capitalize on counterattacks, they have the potential to wreak havoc on Inter Miami's defense. The ability to exploit any openings could prove to be the difference in breaking down a tough opponent and securing a crucial victory.

"We've got to go in with the mindset that we can compete with them. They're the team to beat this season... and you've got to earn points on the road to be a successful team", said Head Coach Dean Smith.

On Paper, Charlotte FC and Inter Miami match up well, both teams having two wins each, two draws and eight goals each in previous head-to-head competitions.

Head-to-Head Results:

5/7/2022 CLT 1 - 0 MCF

7/16/2022 MCF 3 - 2 CLT

8/20/2023 MCF 0 - 0 CLT

10/18/2023 MCF 2 - 2 CLT

10/21/2023 CLT 1 - 0 MCF

7/3/2024 CLT 1 - 2 MCF

9/28/2024: MCF 1 vs CLT 1

Eastern Conference Table:

Philadelphia Union - 6 points, 2 GP

Columbus Crew - 6 points, 2 GP

Inter Miami - 4 points, 2 GP

4. Charlotte FC - 4 points, 2 GP

New York Red Bulls - 3 Points, 2 GP

Orlando City - 3 Points, 2 GP

AWAY WATCH PARTY | MIA vs. CLT

Join us at Queen Park Social in Charlotte, NC, as Charlotte FC take on Inter Miami on Sunday, March 9, at 4:00 p.m. for our official Away Match Watch Party,* presented by Modelo.

Address: 4125 Yancey Road, Charlotte, NC 28217

*This watch party is free, and no ticket is needed to attend.

