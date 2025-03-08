LA Galaxy Play Host to St. Louis CITY SC at Dignity Health Sports Park Tomorrow, Sunday, March 9
March 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - Following a 1-0 loss on the road to C.S. Herediano in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 first leg match against C.S. Herediano on March 5, the LA Galaxy return to league action to play host to St. Louis CITY SC in a 2025 MLS Regular Season match at Dignity Health Sports Park tomorrow, Sunday, March 9 at 4:00 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass).
LA Galaxy Against St. Louis CITY SC
Sunday's match marks the fifth all-time MLS Regular Season meeting between LA and St. Louis CITY SC, with the Galaxy trailing the series 0-1-3 (7 GF, 8 GA). In two matches played between the two teams during the 2024 campaign, the Galaxy held an 0-1-1 (4 GF, 5 GA) record against St. Louis. The last time the two teams played at Dignity Health Sports Park, Galaxy defender Maya Yoshida scored a stoppage-time equalizing goal in the 95th minute to secure a 3-3 draw against St. Louis before a sellout crowd of 25,174 fans at Dignity Health Sports Park on March 16, 2024. In the last meeting between the Galaxy and St. Louis, LA fell 2-1 on the road to CITY SC at CITYPARK on Sept. 21, 2024. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for Sunday's match, which is UCLA Appreciation Night, as
Harry Mack will be the featured DJ for Sunday's pre-game set.
LA Galaxy vs. St. Louis CITY SC
2025 MLS Regular Season
Sunday, March 9, 2025 | 4:00 p.m. PT (Actual Kickoff: 4:10 p.m. PT)
Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Jake Zivin (Play-By-Play); Taylor Twellman (Analyst)
MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Sammy Sadovnik (Play-By-Play); Diego Valeri (Analyst)
