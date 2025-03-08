Atlanta United Plays to Scoreless Draw vs. New York Red Bulls

March 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United played to a 0-0 draw against the New York Red Bulls Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium before a crowd of 42,562. Atlanta out-shot New York 11-5 and held the Red Bulls without a shot on target all match, but couldn't find the breakthrough goal. Pedro Amador made his first appearance this season in a start, while Tristan Muyumba also made his first start of the season and Cayman Togashi made his club debut. Atlanta United remains unbeaten at home in 2025 heading into a Sunday Night Soccer matchup against Inter Miami CF on March 16.

Atlanta was the more dangerous side throughout the first half and produced its first scoring opportunity in the 17th minute. Following a break, Matt Edwards fired a cross from the right side into the six-yard box aimed at the back post, but the ball skipped just out of Latte Lath's reach.

Two minutes later, Edwards delivered another cross to Latte Lath at the far post where the Ivorian placed a header on frame, but it was pushed away by goalkeeper Carlos Coronel.

In the 22nd minute, Atlanta broke through New York's press with a succession of quick passes that ended with Tristan Muyumba slipping a ball through to Latte Lath on the right side of the penalty area. The forward drilled a low shot, but hit it right at Coronel who was able to deflect it away from danger.

After Saba Lobjanidze earned a corner in the 30th minute, Alexey Miranchuk sent an in-swinging ball from the right side to the back post where Edwards put a header on frame, but again Coronel pounced on the ball to keep the match scoreless. Miguel Almirón tested New York's goal just before the halftime whistle. Edwards forced a turnover in the attacking half on the right touchline where Almirón collected the loose ball and dribbled away from a defender. The Paraguayan lined up a shot between a pair of defenders, but Coronel calmly stopped the low shot.

In the second half, both sides struggled to find a rhythm in the attack. New York again failed to put a shot on frame, but Atlanta could not capitalize on the stout defensive performance. Edwin Mosquera entered the match in the 68th minute and provided a spark, recording the team's lone shot on target of the second half in the 75th minute. In the 80th minute, Miranchuk lobbed a ball in behind for Almirón where he struck it first-time on the edge of the six-yard box, but he lifted it over and was called for offside.

Atlanta United (1-1-1, 4 points) returns to action Sunday, March 16 when it hosts Inter Miami CF at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:00 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 11-5 Atlanta

Shots on target: 7-0 Atlanta

Corner kicks: 5-2 Atlanta

Fouls Committed: 14-6 Atlanta

xG: 1.6 - 0.6 Atlanta

Possession: 59-41 New York

Passing accuracy: 91-85 New York

Scoring

None

Disciplinary

ATL - Latte Lath 8'

NYRB - Omar Valencia 13'

ATL - Matt Edwards 40'

NYRB - Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting 86' Notes

Tristan Muyumba and Pedro Amador each made their first start of the season

Cayman Togashi made his club debut

It was the 8th time Atlanta United has held an opponent with 0 shots on target. First time since 04/27/2024.

Attendance: 42,562

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan (c)

D: Matt Edwards (Noah Cobb - 68')

D: Stian Gregersen

D: Derrick Williams

D: Pedro Amador

M: Tristan Muyumba (Mateusz Klich - 76')

M: Bartosz Slisz

M: Alexey Miranchuk

F: Miguel Almirón (Xande Silva - 87')

F: Saba Lobjanidze (Cayman Togashi - 76')

F: Latte Lath (Edwin Mosquera - 68')

Substitutes not used:

Josh Cohen

Jay Fortune

Luis Abram

Dominik Chong Qui NY RED BULLS STARTING LINEUP

GK: Carlos Coronel

D: Noah Eile

D: Omar Valencia (Raheem Edwards - HT)

D: Dylan Nealis

D: Sean Nealis

M: Peter Stroud (Felipe Carballo - 72')

M: Dennis Gjengaar

M: Daniel Edelman

F: Emil Forsberg (c)

F: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

F: Julian Hall (Wikelman Carmona - HT)

Substitutes not used:

Anthony Marucci

Tim Parker

Alexander Hack

Tanner Rosborough

Andy Rojas

Aiden Jarvis

OFFICIALS

Tori Penso (referee), Kathryn Nesbitt (assistant), Jeremy Hanson (assistant), Elvis Osmanovic (fourth), Sorin Stoica (VAR), Craig Lowry (AVAR)

