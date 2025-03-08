Earthquakes Face Minnesota United FC at PayPal Park Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT

March 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes face Minnesota United FC tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast globally live from PayPal Park, on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as on local radio via KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).

POTENTIAL STORYLINES:

- The Earthquakes are 2-0-0 in MLS play for the first time since 2017, but have never started 3-0-0.

- Josef Martínez (5g/3 matches) and Chicho Arango (2g/5 matches) have fared well lifetime vs. Minnesota.

- With one goal, Josef Martínez will pass Bradley Wright-Phillips for sixth on the MLS career scoring list (Both have 117).

- With one goal, Cristian Espinoza will pass Landon Donovan for fourth on the all-time Quakes scoring list (Both have 32).

- If Cristian Espinoza plays Saturday, he will extend his consecutive games streak to 112, the longest active run in MLS and second all-time among field players.

