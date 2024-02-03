Tyler Brennan Shuts Down Royals, 1-0

READING - Tyler Brennan stopped all 30 shots he faced, and Grant Jozefek scored in the fourth round of the shootout as the Adirondack Thunder shutout the Reading Royals on the road Saturday night, 1-0. With the victory, the Thunder have at least one point in 16 straight games.

After no scoring through 60 minutes of action, both teams collected a point and battled in a seven-minute overtime. Reading goaltender Nolan Maier stopped 35 shots through regulation and Thunder goaltender Tyler Brennan denied all 29 shots he faced through regulation.

In overtime, Ryan Smith was denied on a breakaway with a chance to end the game and after nothing through 67 minutes, the game was decided in a shootout.

In the fourth round of the shootout, Grant Jozefek beat Nolan Maier on a deke and Tyler Brennan stopped Joseph Nardi to secure the extra point and the 1-0 shutout win. The shutout was Brennan's first of his professional career.

