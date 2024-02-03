League-Best Mavericks Back Home Tonight

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - After a physical and high-scoring game last night on the road, the ECHL-leading Kansas City Mavericks hit the ice at Cable Dahmer Arena tonight at 6 PM against division-rival Wichita.

The ECHL's best team, the Mavericks are expected to be welcomed by a packed house tonight as the team takes on Wichita. The Mavericks are 8-1-0 against Wichita this season as they look to increase their win total and continue to play some of the best hockey in franchise history.

WHO: Kansas City Mavericks vs. Wichita Thunder

WHEN: Tonight, Saturday, February 3 at 6 PM

WHERE: Cable Dahmer Arena; 19100 E Valley View Pkwy., Independence, MO 64055

At 31-8-2, the Mavericks are the top team in the ECHL and having one of their best seasons in franchise history. Tickets are still available for one of Kansas City's most fun, affordable and family-friendly events at 816-252-7825.

