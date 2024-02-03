Heartlanders Win 3-2 in Overtime, Sweep Kalamazoo

February 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Kalamazoo, MI - Iowa Heartlanders forward Casey Dornbach scored at 2:21 of overtime on a tap in at the left post and the Iowa Heartlanders won their third straight game, defeating the Kalamazoo Wings, 3-2, Saturday at Wings Event Center.

On the play, Will Calverley drew a delayed penalty for tripping and Iowa took their time to organize at a 4-on-3 skater advantage. Brett Budgell tossed it to the right-wing goal line for Louis Boudon. Dornbach snuck in to the back door and one-handed it in for his seventh of the season.

Drew DeRidder blocked 28 shots for his third straight win. Jonathan Lemieux took the loss despite 31 stops.

Iowa is 6-1-1-0 in the season series vs. the Wings.

After giving up the game's first goal, Iowa scored on their final two shots of the period to take a 2-1 advantage into first intermission. Gavin Hain scored his first ECHL goal with 1:22 to go in the period, nudging it to net front off the side of the goaltender's leg and in. Yuki Miura and Jake Durflinger assisted.

Thirty seconds later, Durflinger set up another, feeding Ben Brinkman for a one-timed laser that struck the bottom right pocket of the net. Brinkman has two career goals, both against the Wings.

Josh Passolt (2nd of game) tied it at two at 6:35 of the second.

The Heartlanders take on Kalamazoo on Wed., Feb. 7 at 6:35 p.m. at Xtream Arena. Iowa hosts Country Night, presented by KISS Country, on Fri., Feb. 9 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Cincinnati. The game features $6 domestic drafts and $3.50 fountain drinks. On Sat., Feb. 10 at 6:05 p.m. vs. Cincinnati, Iowa is home again for Cancer Awareness Night pres. by iHeartMedia. Join us as we recognize the fight against all forms of cancer and honor those that have battled and are currently fighting cancer.

The Heartlanders are home for Valentine's Day on Wed., Feb. 14 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Indy, a perfect last-minute gift to take your loved ones to the game. On Friday, Feb. 16 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Indy, it's Star Wars Night at Xtream Arena. Celebrate with characters on the concourse.

The Heartlanders oppose Indy again on Sat., Feb. 17 at 6:05 p.m. for Blackout Night, presented by DASH Auctions. The Heartlanders will have a glow banger giveaway to the first 1,500 fans. Wear black to the game, and the team will wear special blackout jerseys that will be available for auction on the DASH Auctions app.

Iowa completes a seven-game road trip vs. Wichita on Wed., Feb. 21 at 6:35 p.m. vs. Wichita, featuring $5 kids tickets for fans 18 and younger (with the purchase of an adult ticket).

Join the fun at Xtream Arena in the 2023-24 season

Here are some of the best options to make sure you experience the family-friendly entertainment of Heartlanders Hockey at Xtream Arena this season!

Flex Plans: Enjoy the service, savings and game dates that work best for you! Flex plans include "any game" ticket vouchers that are good for any home game during the 2023-24 regular season.

18-game plans: With more than half the home season remaining, join us with an 18-game ticket plan, including the many perks, savings and advantages of being a half-season member.

12-game plans: Grab tickets to your favorite 12 games! 12-game plans include savings on individually-priced tickets!

Group Tickets: Make a big impact with your group and spend an evening with the Heartlanders. Starting at a special rate of $15/Ticket. A group comprises 10 or more people and is perfect for parties, families, co-workers, clients and more.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.