Jenkins Scores Second Straight Hat Trick in 6-4 Railers Win

Trois-Rivières, QC - The Worcester Railers HC (20-18-3-2, 45pts) took down the Trois-Rivières Lions (19-22-2-2, 42pts) on Saturday night by the final score of 6-4 in front of a crowd of 1,819 at the Colisée Vidéotron. The Railers are back at the DCU Center against the Maine Mariners on Friday, February 9th at 7:05pm.

Blade Jenkins (3-2-5) struck first tonight for Worcester, as he put the Railers ahead immediately following the power play. The Railers followed up with three more in the second from Anthony Callin (1-1-2), Trevor Cosgrove (1-2-3), and Jenkins' second of the night. Trois-Rivières were good for two in the second as Justin Ducharme (1-1-2) and Cedric Montminy (1-0-1) each scored goals to make it a 4-2 game heading into the third. There were four goals in the third, including two straight to open the period for Trois-Rivières from Nicolas Guay (1-1-2) and Alex-Olivier Voyer (1-1-2) to tie the game 4-4. Jack Quinlivan (1-0-1) scored the game-winner after coming out of the penalty box before Blade Jenkins secured the win with his third goal of the night and second straight hat trick in as many nights.

Like Friday's game, it was another dominant first period from Worcester. The Railers outshot the Lions 16-7 through the first 20 minutes, highlighted by Blade Jenkins' (18th) fourth goal of the weekend. Neither team scored the rest of the frame as the Railers went into the second period with a 1-0 lead.

Scoring opened wide in the second period with five goals combined between the two teams. First it was Anthony Callin (8th) with a loose puck in front supplied by Blade Jenkins to grow Worcester's lead to 2-0. The Lions cut back into their deficit with Justin Ducharme's (12th) tally as he swepat up a rebound from in front of Muse and tucked it along the far post. The Railers responded midway through the period with a pair of goals back-to-back. Trevor Cosgrove let one go from the blueline that Vrbetic never saw to make it 3-1 Worcester. Jenkins followed up with his second of the afternoon on a break down the left wing to give Worcester their largest advantage of the night at 4-1. The Lions got one back just before the end of the period when Cedric Montminy scored to make is 4-2 heading into the third.

The Railers killed off a Jack Quinlivan high-sticking penalty to start the third before Ryan Verrier was sent to the penalty box for a delay-of-game call. From there, Trois-Rivières kept their foot on the pedal. Nicolas Guay (2nd) scored on the power-play followed by Alex-Olivier Voyer (12th) to complete the Lions comeback and tie the game 4-4. With the game tied heading into the final five minutes of the third, Quinlivan (2nd) was sprung out of the penalty box and muscled his way around a Lions defender to beat Vrbetic and put Worcester ahead for good, 5-4. With the net empty and the Lions looking to tie the game, Blade Jenkins (18th) was given the puck in the neutral zone by Anthony Repaci, where he strode into the attacking end and scored his third goal of the game. Jenkins is the first player in Worcester Professional Hockey history to score hat tricks in back-to-back games, scoring one on Friday night, Worcester's first of the season.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: Jakov Novak (0-2-2, 2 shots) 2nd Star: Jack Quinlivan (1-0-1, GWG, 2 shots), 1st Star: Blade Jenkins (3-2-5, +4, 4 shots)... Final shots were 45-27 in favor of Worcester... Joe Vrbetic (9-14-2-1) made 39 saves on 44 shots for Trois-Rivières... John Muse (8-3-0) made 23 saves on 27 shots for Worcester, while Cole Ceci served as the backup... Worcester went 0-for-4 on the power play while Trois-Rivières went 1-for-6... , Riley Piercey (DNP), Keeghan Howdeshell (DNP), Zach White (DNP), Tristan Lennox (IR), Zsombor Garat (IR), and John Copeland (IR) did not dress for Worcester... Blade Jenkins' five points in Saturday's game tie Trevor Cosgrove (2-3-5, 1-27-23 vs. REA (7-6OTW)) for the most points in a single game in Railers franchise history. Jenkins is on a seven-game point streak (11-4-15). Anthony Repaci and Ashton Calder each led the Railers in shots with 7.

