Growlers Fight Off Fuel 6-3

February 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers doubled up the Indy Fuel 6-3 on Saturday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

On a night where Newfoundland score five special teams goals, Isaac Johnson secured a hat-trick while Tate Singleton potted a pair of shorthanded goals to lead the way to a commanding win.

These two finish their series on Sunday at 4pm.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - I. Johnson

2. NFL - T. Singleton

3. NFL - G. Cruikshank

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.