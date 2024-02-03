Growlers Fight Off Fuel 6-3
February 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers doubled up the Indy Fuel 6-3 on Saturday night at Mary Brown's Centre.
On a night where Newfoundland score five special teams goals, Isaac Johnson secured a hat-trick while Tate Singleton potted a pair of shorthanded goals to lead the way to a commanding win.
These two finish their series on Sunday at 4pm.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - I. Johnson
2. NFL - T. Singleton
3. NFL - G. Cruikshank
Check out the Newfoundland Growlers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 3, 2024
- Icemen Stop Swamp Rabbits' Win Streak at Four - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Gladiators Shut Out By Stingrays - Atlanta Gladiators
- Grizzlies Flip Script in Second Overtime Game in as Many Nights - Tulsa Oilers
- Walleye Claim Point, Lose Late to Admirals in Shootout - Toledo Walleye
- Gladiators Shut Out By Stingrays - Atlanta Gladiators
- Heartlanders Win 3-2 in Overtime, Sweep Kalamazoo - Iowa Heartlanders
- Admirals Prevail in Another Wild Shootout Victory Against Walleye - Norfolk Admirals
- Nailers Make It Eight Straight in OT - Wheeling Nailers
- Stingrays Shut Out Gladiators In Atlanta - South Carolina Stingrays
- Tyler Brennan Shuts Down Royals, 1-0 - Adirondack Thunder
- K-Wings Tussle Heartlanders Again, Fall in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rapid City Completes Comeback in Third Period Win - Rapid City Rush
- Rush Top Mariners in Back and Forth Contest - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Fight Off Fuel 6-3 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Fuel Fall to Growlers in Second Matchup - Indy Fuel
- Jenkins Scores Second Straight Hat Trick in 6-4 Railers Win - Worcester Railers HC
- Back-To-Back Losses to the Railers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Grizzlies Gameday: Saturday Night Battle in Tulsa - Utah Grizzlies
- Card Snark: The Wild, Wacky, and Successful Career of Mike Commodore - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - February 2 - ECHL
- Gameday Preview: February 3 vs. Utah - Tulsa Oilers
- Thunder Heads to Independence Tonight to Face Mavs - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Notes: February 3 - Rush at Maine Mariners - Rapid City Rush
- League-Best Mavericks Back Home Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Royals Go Pink in Annual Pink in the Rink Game vs. Adirondack - Reading Royals
- Three Unanswered Goals Propel Oilers To Overtime Win Over Grizzlies - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Newfoundland Growlers Stories
- Growlers Fight Off Fuel 6-3
- Growlers Fall 5-3 to Fuel
- Series Preview: February 2-4 vs. Indy
- Growlers Fall to Mariners 4-2
- Growlers Maul Mariners 5-1