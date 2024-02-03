Stingrays Shut Out Gladiators In Atlanta

DULUTH, GA - The South Carolina Stingrays defeated the Atlanta Gladiators 4-0 on Saturday night. Garin Bjorklund made 36 saves and recorded his first professional shutout. Jack Adams scored twice, while Austin Magera and Nick Leivermann also scored for the Stingrays.

Leivermann scored the night's opening goal and the only goal in the first period on the powerplay at 7:10. From the top of the point, Michael Kim passed the puck across to Leivermann, who took a wrist shot through traffic to get his second goal in two games. Ivan Lodnia added a secondary assist on the goal.

In the second period, the Stingrays continued to dominate the action. Magera doubled the Stingray lead just 44 seconds into the period. Magera got the puck, fired it from the hash marks, and sent it into the top left corner of Atlanta goaltender Brad Barone's net. The goal marked Magera's team-leading 18th of the season.

At 18:05, Adams scored his first goal of the night to make it 3-0. Jonny Evans hit Adams with a behind-the-back feed that Adams deposited into an open net.

Just over halfway through the third period, Adams and O'Neil connected on a 2-on-1 to make it 4-0. With the goal, Adams now has three multi-goal games this season.

The Rays return to action tomorrow afternoon when they take on the Gladiators again. Puck drop is set for 3:00 pm at Gas South Arena.

