Grizzlies Flip Script in Second Overtime Game in as Many Nights
February 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, extended their point streak to four games, losing 3-2 in overtime to Utah on Saturday night at the BOK Center.
For the second-straight night neither team found the back of the net in the opening frame.
Bair Gendunov opened the scoring 1:02 past the midway mark of the game, firing a sharp angle shot past Will Cranley to put the Oilers up 1-0. Josh Wesley tied the game 1:09 seconds later, rifling a long-distance snipe past Julian Junca, tying the game 1-1.
Brett Stapley scored his second in as many nights with 5:47 remaining in regulation, giving the Grizzlies their first lead of the night. Alec Butcher forced overtime with 44 seconds remaining, following up with a forehand finish.
Brandon Cutler hammered a power-play, overtime game winner with 1:08 left in overtime to give the Grizzlies the second point.
The Oilers host the Grizzlies again tomorrow, Feb. 4 at 4:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.
--
