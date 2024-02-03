Grizzlies Flip Script in Second Overtime Game in as Many Nights

February 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, extended their point streak to four games, losing 3-2 in overtime to Utah on Saturday night at the BOK Center.

For the second-straight night neither team found the back of the net in the opening frame.

Bair Gendunov opened the scoring 1:02 past the midway mark of the game, firing a sharp angle shot past Will Cranley to put the Oilers up 1-0. Josh Wesley tied the game 1:09 seconds later, rifling a long-distance snipe past Julian Junca, tying the game 1-1.

Brett Stapley scored his second in as many nights with 5:47 remaining in regulation, giving the Grizzlies their first lead of the night. Alec Butcher forced overtime with 44 seconds remaining, following up with a forehand finish.

Brandon Cutler hammered a power-play, overtime game winner with 1:08 left in overtime to give the Grizzlies the second point.

The Oilers host the Grizzlies again tomorrow, Feb. 4 at 4:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

--

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.