Goaltenders Stellar, Maier Saves 42 in Shootout Loss to Thunder on Pink in the Rink, 1-0

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (16-19-4-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to Adirondack Thunder (30-8-3-2) in a shootout, 1-0, on Saturday, February 3rd at Santander Arena. Nolan Maier (7-10-2-2) suffered the loss in net for the Royals with 42 saves through regulation and overtime, but two saves on four shots faced in the shootout. Tyler Brennan (4-2-0-1) earned the win in net for Adirondack with 30 saves through regulation and overtime, and three saves on four shots faced in the shootout.

Adirodnack outshot the Royals 23-21 through 40 minutes of scoreless hockey. The opening two periods featured two power plays for each club, which neither team converted on.

The Thunder outshot the Royals again in the third, 12-7, however Maier stopped multiple point blank one-timers and rebound chances for the Thunder to keep Adirodnack off the board. Brennan produced a similar effort in net, including a right pad save on Yvan Mongo in the third period.

The game went beyond a scoreless overtime period with Adirondack registering seven of the nine shots on goal in the extra frame. In the shootout, Tag Bertuzzi, Ryan Chyzowsk, Matt Brown, and Joe Nardi went for the Royals with Chyzowski netting the only goal past Brennan. For Adirondack, Shane Harper, Tristan Ashbrook, Travis Broughman, and Grant Jozefek went in the rounds. Ashbrook and Jozefek beat Maier to secure Adirondack's shootout victory, 1-0.

The Royals conclude the series with the Thunder on Sunday, February 4 for their Autism Acceptance game at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

