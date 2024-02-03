ECHL Transactions - February 2

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 3, 2024:

Adirondack:

Add Bray Crowder, D activated from reserve

Delete Erik Middendorf, F recalled by Utica

Atlanta:

Add Navrin Mutter, F activated from reserve

Delete Mitch Walinski, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Luke Santerno, F added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)

Add Tyler Kobryn, F activated from reserve

Delete Evan Boucher, F placed on reserve

Delete Cole Moberg, D placed on reserve

Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/1)

Greenville:

Add Cole Donhauser, F activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Timmons, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Demetrios Koumontzis, F activated from reserve

Add Bailey Conger, F activated from reserve

Delete Francesco Arcuri, F placed on reserve

Delete Colton Kehler, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from reserve

Delete Damien Giroux, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Mariah Fujimagari, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Mariah Fujimagari, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Maine:

Add Shane Starrett, G activated from reserve

Delete Brad Arvanitis, G placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add James Melindy, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Dryden McKay, G activated from reserve

Delete Vyacheslav Peksa, G placed on reserve

Delete Todd Skirving, F placed on reserve

Delete Alex Koopmeiners, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29)

Norfolk:

Add Mathieu Roy, F activated from reserve

Delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Bear Hughes, F assigned by Henderson

Add Carson MacKinnon, F activated from reserve

Delete Weiland Parrish, F placed on reserve

Delete Bear Hughes, F placed on reserve

Delete Michael Bullion, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/26)

Trois-Rivières:

Add Chris Jandric, D assigned by Laval

Add Zachary Bouthillier, G activated from reserve

Delete Zachary Emond, G placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Jimmy Lodge, F activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Poulsen, F placed on reserve

ECHL Stories from February 3, 2024

