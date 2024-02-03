ECHL Transactions - February 2
February 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 3, 2024:
Adirondack:
Add Bray Crowder, D activated from reserve
Delete Erik Middendorf, F recalled by Utica
Atlanta:
Add Navrin Mutter, F activated from reserve
Delete Mitch Walinski, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Luke Santerno, F added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)
Add Tyler Kobryn, F activated from reserve
Delete Evan Boucher, F placed on reserve
Delete Cole Moberg, D placed on reserve
Delete Chris Ordoobadi, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/1)
Greenville:
Add Cole Donhauser, F activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Timmons, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Demetrios Koumontzis, F activated from reserve
Add Bailey Conger, F activated from reserve
Delete Francesco Arcuri, F placed on reserve
Delete Colton Kehler, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from reserve
Delete Damien Giroux, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Mariah Fujimagari, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Mariah Fujimagari, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Maine:
Add Shane Starrett, G activated from reserve
Delete Brad Arvanitis, G placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add James Melindy, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Dryden McKay, G activated from reserve
Delete Vyacheslav Peksa, G placed on reserve
Delete Todd Skirving, F placed on reserve
Delete Alex Koopmeiners, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/29)
Norfolk:
Add Mathieu Roy, F activated from reserve
Delete Kamerin Nault, F placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Bear Hughes, F assigned by Henderson
Add Carson MacKinnon, F activated from reserve
Delete Weiland Parrish, F placed on reserve
Delete Bear Hughes, F placed on reserve
Delete Michael Bullion, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/26)
Trois-Rivières:
Add Chris Jandric, D assigned by Laval
Add Zachary Bouthillier, G activated from reserve
Delete Zachary Emond, G placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Jimmy Lodge, F activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Poulsen, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 3, 2024
- Card Snark: The Wild, Wacky, and Successful Career of Mike Commodore - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - February 2 - ECHL
- Gameday Preview: February 3 vs. Utah - Tulsa Oilers
- Thunder Heads to Independence Tonight to Face Mavs - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Notes: February 3 - Rush at Maine Mariners - Rapid City Rush
- League-Best Mavericks Back Home Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Royals Go Pink in Annual Pink in the Rink Game vs. Adirondack - Reading Royals
- Three Unanswered Goals Propel Oilers To Overtime Win Over Grizzlies - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.