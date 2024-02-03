Gladiators Shut Out By Stingrays
February 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators (16-25-2-0) were bested by the South Carolina Stingrays (25-15-2-0) in a 4-0 loss Saturday night.
First Star: Garin Bjorklund (SC) - 36 saves, shutout
Second Star: Jack Adams (SC) - 2 goals
Third Star: Austin Magera (SC) - 1 goals
The Stingrays drew first blood as Nick Leivermann scored on the power play, rifling the puck from the slot past the outstretched blocker of Brad Barone to take the early 1-0 lead. (7:10)
The Gladiators struggled heavily on the offensive side of things, getting out shot 14-5 through the first 20 minutes.
Austin Magera doubled the Stingrays' lead early in the middle frame after sniping the top left corner to extend the South Carolina advantage to 2-0. (0:44)
South Carolina would pad their cushion even further after Jack Adams cashed in on a backdoor feed to put his team up 3-0 late in the second period. (18:05)
The Stingrays added on a fourth goal in the third period as Adams struck again to put the game on ice with a 4-0 lead. (12:24)
The Gladiators comeback efforts were ultimately snuffed by Garin Bjorklund and company, securing the shutout win as time expired.
Barone finished the night with 35 saves off 39 South Carolina shots while his netminding counterpart Bjorklund earned perfection, denying all 36 Atlanta shots.
The Glads will be back in action on Sunday at 3PM in a weekend rematch with the Stingrays.
Check out the highlights below.
2023-24 Season Tickets are now available! For information on group tickets, sponsorships, and more for 2023-24, visit HERE, or call the Gladiators front office at 770-497-5100.
The Atlanta Gladiators are a proud member of the ECHL and play home games at Gas South Arena located in Duluth, Georgia. Follow along with the Gladiators onFacebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.
The Atlanta Gladiators are proud affiliates of the Nashville Predators and Milwaukee Admirals.
#DrawYourSword
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 3, 2024
- Icemen Stop Swamp Rabbits' Win Streak at Four - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Gladiators Shut Out By Stingrays - Atlanta Gladiators
- Grizzlies Flip Script in Second Overtime Game in as Many Nights - Tulsa Oilers
- Walleye Claim Point, Lose Late to Admirals in Shootout - Toledo Walleye
- Gladiators Shut Out By Stingrays - Atlanta Gladiators
- Heartlanders Win 3-2 in Overtime, Sweep Kalamazoo - Iowa Heartlanders
- Admirals Prevail in Another Wild Shootout Victory Against Walleye - Norfolk Admirals
- Nailers Make It Eight Straight in OT - Wheeling Nailers
- Stingrays Shut Out Gladiators In Atlanta - South Carolina Stingrays
- Tyler Brennan Shuts Down Royals, 1-0 - Adirondack Thunder
- K-Wings Tussle Heartlanders Again, Fall in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rapid City Completes Comeback in Third Period Win - Rapid City Rush
- Rush Top Mariners in Back and Forth Contest - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Fight Off Fuel 6-3 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Fuel Fall to Growlers in Second Matchup - Indy Fuel
- Jenkins Scores Second Straight Hat Trick in 6-4 Railers Win - Worcester Railers HC
- Back-To-Back Losses to the Railers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Grizzlies Gameday: Saturday Night Battle in Tulsa - Utah Grizzlies
- Card Snark: The Wild, Wacky, and Successful Career of Mike Commodore - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - February 2 - ECHL
- Gameday Preview: February 3 vs. Utah - Tulsa Oilers
- Thunder Heads to Independence Tonight to Face Mavs - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Notes: February 3 - Rush at Maine Mariners - Rapid City Rush
- League-Best Mavericks Back Home Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Royals Go Pink in Annual Pink in the Rink Game vs. Adirondack - Reading Royals
- Three Unanswered Goals Propel Oilers To Overtime Win Over Grizzlies - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.