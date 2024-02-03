Three Unanswered Goals Propel Oilers To Overtime Win Over Grizzlies
February 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, collected their third-straight win on Friday Night at the BOK Center, defeating the Utah Grizzlies 3-2 in overtime.
The first period saw a combined 26 shots, with the Oilers leading 16-10. However, neither team produced a goal.
Nathan Burke broke the deadlock, finishing a breakaway backhander to put Utah up 1-0 just 25 seconds into the frame. Brett Stapley picked up his 10th of the campaign - wiring a shot from the slot to put the Grizzlies up 2-0. Jarod Hilderman cut the score to 2-1, blasting a right-point, power-play one timer past Will Cranley with 4:53 left in the second period.
Carson Focht leveled the game 2-2 1:49 into the third period, following up on a chance from Dallas Comeau and Anthony Costantini. Neither team would find another third-frame tally, forcing overtime.
Eddie Matsushima and Costantini linked up for the overtime game winner 3:14 into the bonus frame, giving the Oilers three unanswered goals to secure three consecutive wins.
The Oilers host the Grizzlies again tomorrow, Feb. 3 at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.
--
