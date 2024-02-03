ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

February 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Maine's Noel fined, suspended

Maine's Nathan Noel has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #580, Rapid City at Maine, on Feb. 2.

Noel is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized slashing infraction at 0:28 of the third period.

Noel will miss Maine's games vs. Rapid City tonight (Feb. 3) and tomorrow (Feb. 4).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Idaho, Allen fines, suspensions

The following fines and suspensions are from ECHL Game #577, Allen at Idaho, on Feb. 2.

Idaho's Willie Knierim has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his major penalty and game misconduct for slashing at 3:54 of the third period.

Knierim will miss Idaho's game vs. Allen tonight (Feb. 3).

Allen's Andrew Jarvis has been suspended pending a review and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions at the conclusion of the game.

Jarvis will miss Allen's game at Idaho tonight (Feb. 3) and any further discipline will be announced next week.

Idaho's Nick Canade, Colton Kehler and Ty Pelton-Byce and Allen's Colins Jacobs and Mikael Robidoux have each been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of their actions at the conclusion of the game.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.