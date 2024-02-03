Fuel Fall to Growlers in Second Matchup

February 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







NEWFOUNDLAND- The Fuel took to the ice for the second of three in a long weekend of games against the Growlers. Newfoundland jumped out to an early lead and never surrendered as they won in regulation 6-3.

1ST PERIOD

After a tough loss in their first-ever matchup, the Growlers came out with a fire lit under them. Three goals came from Newfoundland, two of them on the power play.

Isaac Johnson put the first and third goals of the period past Cam Gray at 3:52 and 14:22, both goals being assisted by Zach O'Brien and Grant Cruikshank. The second goal was scored by Jackson Berezowski at 4:52, assisted by Johnson and Cruikshank, giving both Growlers three points on three goals in the first period.

The Fuel were able to outshoot Newfoundland 11 to 10 in the period but could not find the back of the net. Four penalties were committed by the Fuel and two by the Growlers.

2ND PERIOD

The second period added even more excitement than the first 20 minutes of this second-ever matchup between the two franchises.

Five total goals were scored, three by the Fuel and two by the Growlers. Both Newfoundland goals came from Tate Singleton on short-handed opportunities at 5:16 and 15:48, respectively.

The Fuel kicked off the scoring at 1:02 in the second period with a Zach Jordan goal off the feed from Brett Bulmer. Jordan would return the favor as Bulmer scored his second goal in as many games at 13:43. He wasn't finished as Bulmer found his third point of the period off the secondary assist on Jon Martin's team-leading 15th goal of the season at 16:15.

All three penalties in the period were called on the Growlers and the Fuel outshot the Growlers 13 to 10.

3RD PERIOD

The Growlers came out firing in this period, starting off averaging almost a shot per minute through the first half of the period. Their first goal of the period came at 10:11 when Isaac Johnson netted his third of the game, recording his second hat trick of the season.

The Growlers would bounce back and forth between two and three-goal leads but would ultimately end up winning 6-3 in regulation.

The Growlers outshot the Fuel in the third period 10 to 5 and overall in the game 30 to 29.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on February 8, 2024 against the Atlanta Gladiators for Thirsty Thursday.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.