K-Wings Tussle Heartlanders Again, Fall in OT

February 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (20-18-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, continued its strong penalty kill and received two goals from Josh Passolt but fell in overtime to the Iowa Heartlanders (18-19-5-1) at Wings Event Center on Saturday, 3-2.

Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (13-12-2-0) made 31 saves while the Kalamazoo penalty kill unit held its opponent off the scoresheet for a seventh-straight game (24-for-24).

Josh Passolt (14) opened the scoring at the 13:18 mark of the first period with a power play tap-in from right of the crease. Erik Bradford (31) threaded the needle from the point to hit a crashing Passolt after receiving a crossing pass from David Keefer (20).

Iowa responded with a goal of its own at the 18:38 mark and added another at 19:07.

Kalamazoo pulled even at the 6:35 mark of the second when Passolt (15) secured his team-best fifth multi-goal game of the year with a top-shelf snipe from the left circle. Bradford (32) and Keefer (21) each picked up their second assist of the night by moving the puck up ice to Passolt.

The Heartlanders scored the game-winner 2:21 into overtime with an extra attacker on the ice due to a delayed penalty call.

The K-Wings finished the game 1-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Iowa took the final shot total, 34-30.

Kalamazoo is back in action Sunday at 5:00 p.m. EST against the Fort Wayne Komets (22-17-1-3) at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

