K-Wings Tussle Heartlanders Again, Fall in OT
February 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (20-18-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, continued its strong penalty kill and received two goals from Josh Passolt but fell in overtime to the Iowa Heartlanders (18-19-5-1) at Wings Event Center on Saturday, 3-2.
Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (13-12-2-0) made 31 saves while the Kalamazoo penalty kill unit held its opponent off the scoresheet for a seventh-straight game (24-for-24).
Josh Passolt (14) opened the scoring at the 13:18 mark of the first period with a power play tap-in from right of the crease. Erik Bradford (31) threaded the needle from the point to hit a crashing Passolt after receiving a crossing pass from David Keefer (20).
Iowa responded with a goal of its own at the 18:38 mark and added another at 19:07.
Kalamazoo pulled even at the 6:35 mark of the second when Passolt (15) secured his team-best fifth multi-goal game of the year with a top-shelf snipe from the left circle. Bradford (32) and Keefer (21) each picked up their second assist of the night by moving the puck up ice to Passolt.
The Heartlanders scored the game-winner 2:21 into overtime with an extra attacker on the ice due to a delayed penalty call.
The K-Wings finished the game 1-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Iowa took the final shot total, 34-30.
Kalamazoo is back in action Sunday at 5:00 p.m. EST against the Fort Wayne Komets (22-17-1-3) at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
--
The K-Wings continue their colored ice tradition with Pink Ice on Feb. 10, presented by Bronson. Click HERE to secure your tickets now!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 3, 2024
- Icemen Stop Swamp Rabbits' Win Streak at Four - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Gladiators Shut Out By Stingrays - Atlanta Gladiators
- Grizzlies Flip Script in Second Overtime Game in as Many Nights - Tulsa Oilers
- Walleye Claim Point, Lose Late to Admirals in Shootout - Toledo Walleye
- Gladiators Shut Out By Stingrays - Atlanta Gladiators
- Heartlanders Win 3-2 in Overtime, Sweep Kalamazoo - Iowa Heartlanders
- Admirals Prevail in Another Wild Shootout Victory Against Walleye - Norfolk Admirals
- Nailers Make It Eight Straight in OT - Wheeling Nailers
- Stingrays Shut Out Gladiators In Atlanta - South Carolina Stingrays
- Tyler Brennan Shuts Down Royals, 1-0 - Adirondack Thunder
- K-Wings Tussle Heartlanders Again, Fall in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rapid City Completes Comeback in Third Period Win - Rapid City Rush
- Rush Top Mariners in Back and Forth Contest - Maine Mariners
- Growlers Fight Off Fuel 6-3 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Fuel Fall to Growlers in Second Matchup - Indy Fuel
- Jenkins Scores Second Straight Hat Trick in 6-4 Railers Win - Worcester Railers HC
- Back-To-Back Losses to the Railers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Grizzlies Gameday: Saturday Night Battle in Tulsa - Utah Grizzlies
- Card Snark: The Wild, Wacky, and Successful Career of Mike Commodore - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - February 2 - ECHL
- Gameday Preview: February 3 vs. Utah - Tulsa Oilers
- Thunder Heads to Independence Tonight to Face Mavs - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Notes: February 3 - Rush at Maine Mariners - Rapid City Rush
- League-Best Mavericks Back Home Tonight - Kansas City Mavericks
- Royals Go Pink in Annual Pink in the Rink Game vs. Adirondack - Reading Royals
- Three Unanswered Goals Propel Oilers To Overtime Win Over Grizzlies - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- K-Wings Tussle Heartlanders Again, Fall in OT
- K-Wings Fall in Defensive Struggle to Iowa 2-1
- Kalamazoo Named Host City for 2025 Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage Weekend
- K-Wings Return Defenseman Chad Nychuk to Canucks
- K-Wings' Vorva Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week