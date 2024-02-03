Grizzlies Win 3-2 on Cutler's Overtime Game Winner

February 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Tulsa, Oklahoma - Brandon Cutler scored the game winning power play goal 6:05 into overtime as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Tulsa Oilers 3-2 in front of a crowd of 6512 at BOK Center. Will Cranley was outstanding in net for the Grizzlies as he stopped 47 of 49 in the win.

Neither team scored in the first period as Utah outshot Tulsa 15 to 7. After the first period Tulsa outshot Utah 42 to 17. The Oilers tallied the first goal as Bair Gendunov got his 4th of the season 11:02 in. Grizzlies captain Josh Wesley responded with the tying goal 12:11 in. Wesley now has a point in 5 straight games. The game was tied 1-1 after 2 frames.

Brett Stapley scored on a great centering pass from Adam Berg 14:13 into the third period. Tulsa tied it up with a 6 on 5 goal with 44 seconds left in regulation as Alec Butcher scored his 14th of the year.

Utah outshot Tulsa 4 to 3 in overtime. Utah got their first power play of the game 4:56 into overtime as the Oilers were called for a bench minor - too many men on the ice. Utah won a minute 9 seconds into the power play as they secured the win. For Brandon Cutler it was his second overtime game winner of the season. He leads Utah with 4 GWG's on the year. The goal was also his team leading 5th power play goal of the campaign.

Will Cranley stood on his head to secure his fourth win of the season. In 4 games against Tulsa this season Cranley has stopped 122 of 129 shots for a .940 save percentage. His record is 2-0-1 vs Tulsa. The Grizzlies are now 6-2-1 through 9 games vs the Oilers this season.

Utah is 5-5-1 on the road since the start of the 2024 calendar year. They are 11-6-1 over their last 18 games.

The rubber match of the three-game series is set for Sunday afternoon at 3:05 pm mountain time. The Grizzlies return to Maverik Center on February 9th for a Friday night showdown against the rival Idaho Steelheads at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Brandon Cutler (Utah) - GWG 6:05 into overtime. 1 goal, 1 assist, +1, 5 shots.

2. Will Cranley (Utah) - 47 of 49 saves.

3. Bair Gendunov (Tulsa) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +1, 3 shots.

