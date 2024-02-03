Royals Go Pink in Annual Pink in the Rink Game vs. Adirondack

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a three-game series with the Adirondack Thunder on Pink in the Rink Night on Saturday, February 3rd at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

The Royals conclude the three-game series on Sunday, February 4th for their Autism Acceptance game presented by Prospectus Berco at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

Pink in the Rink will feature a pre-game Happy Hour (6-7 PM), Breast Cancer Survivor shoot, pink ice and a pre-game photo opportunity with Slapshot in sec. 109 up until 6:15 p.m. presented by Albright College. Additionally, we will be holding our third annual Women in Sports Q&A panel beginning at 5:00 PM.

Giveaway: Pink Beanie (first 1,500 fans)

During the game, the Royals will be sporting 'Pink in the Rink' specialty jerseys on the ice! You can bid on your favorite player's game-worn jersey on Hanbid. The online auction ends Sunday, January 28 at 9 PM.

Family-Four-Pack:

Royals Right Now:

The Royals hold a 16-19-4-1 record after falling to the Thunder in overtime on Friday, February 2, 4-3. The Royals have earned a point in five of their last seven games (2-2-3) and have dropped six of their last seven games at home (1-5-1).

Matt Brown leads the Royals with 38 points and 25 assists. Ryan Chyzowski scored two goals for his team leading 16th and 17th goals of the season in the series opener. Brown leads the Royals in multi-point games (12) and has registered a point in four of his last six games.

Scouting the Thunder:

Adirondack enters the second game of the series at 29-8-3-2 through 42 games this season. The Thunder have earned a point in 15 consecutive games (13-0-1-1) with a 6-0-2 record at home and 7-0 record on the road during the 15-game stretch.

Prior to the series opener, Adirondack dropped their last two games in overtime on Saturday, January 27, 2-1 before falling in a shootout on Sunday, January 28, 5-4. The Thunder have outscored their opponents 66-39 along the 15-game stretch with one shutout by goaltender Jeremy Brodeur (35 saves, 1/26/24 vs. Newfoundland).

Forward Patrick Grasso leads the Thunder in goals (21) while forward Shane Harper holds the team lead in points (35). Harper leads leads the club in assists (24) and ties Grasso, Yushiro Hirano and Erik Middendorf for the team lead in power play goals (4). Harper has recorded a point in 10 of his last 11 games (7g-12a).

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Upcoming Games:

Autism Acceptance Night - Feb. 4 vs. Adirondack - Presented Prospectus Berco

Accessible sensory rooms and accommodating in-game aspects featured and open to all fans

Help raise funds for Prospectus Berco by participating in a pre-game Harmony Walk on the concourse with Slapshot and Royals players (More info TBA)

Chinese New Year specialty jersey

Education Day Game - Feb. 6 vs. Wheeling - Presented by Customers Bank

Bring your class out for an educational themed hockey game!

Special 10:30 AM start time

$15 hot dog, soda and ticket deal for students

Free school bus parking

To learn more and sign up your class, click here

Reading Premium Night - Feb. 17 vs. Newfoundland - Presented by Sly Fox Brewing Company

Enjoy locally brewed Reading Premium with drink and concession deals around the concourse!

Reading Premium specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Reading Premium goalie oven mitt

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

