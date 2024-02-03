Americans Fall Short in a 5-4 Loss
February 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Boise, Idaho - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators and AHL's Belleville Senators dropped a 5-4 game to Idaho on Saturday night at Idaho Central Arena.
The Americans battled back twice during the game. Allen trailed 2-0 in the first period when Nolan Orzeck took a pass from Easton Brodzinski and fired home his fifth goal of the season on the power play to cut the lead to 2-1. Seven minutes later it was Easton Brodzinski finding the back of the net for his 18th of the season and the game was even at 2-2.
The Steelheads had a three-goal second period for the second consecutive game building a 5-2 lead after forty minutes of play.
The Americans started the comeback again in the third period scoring forty seconds into the frame as Bennett MacArthur netted his fifth of the season. The Americans scored their second power play goal later at the nine minute mark as Eric Williams added his fourth goal of the year to make it 5-4. Unfortunately, they couldn't get the tying goal and dropped their fourth straight game in a one-goal loss.
"We didn't quit," said Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "We knew we had an opportunity if we scored early in the third and that's exactly what we did. Tough break taking a penalty on the five-on-three. Getting one point in the three-game series was simply not good enough."
The Americans are back home next Wednesday night against the Tulsa Oilers at 7:10 PM. TICKETS!
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans' Marco Costantini in action
(Idaho Steelheads)
