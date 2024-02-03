Thunder Heads to Independence Tonight to Face Mavs

Wichita Thunder forward Michal Stinil

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues its weekend series against Kansas City tonight at 6:05 p.m. with a trip to Independence to face the Mavericks at Cable Dahmer Arena.

This is the 10th meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Mavericks. All-time, Wichita is 88-69-23 against Kansas City and 41-38-15 on the road against the Mavericks.

Last night, Kansas City scored two goals in the third period and pulled away for a 4-2 victory.

With the win, the Mavericks improved to 31-8-2 and claimed their league-leading 17th road win of the season. The Thunder sits in seventh place with 30 points.

Wichita's only win in the season-series against Kansas City was during Thanksgiving weekend at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Mitchell Russell recorded his first goal as a pro on Friday night. The rookie forward out of Peterborough, ON has three points in his last two games.

Kelly Bent recorded his fourth goal of the season last night. It was his first goal since Christmas weekend and is a new career-high in that department. Bent recently played in his 100th ECHL game.

Quinn Preston added an assist last night. He has points in back-to-back games. The former Ohio State product has four points (2g, 2a) in six games since re-joining the Thunder. He had 62 points last year in his first season in the Air Capital.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jason Pineo is tied for seventh with two shorthanded goals...Xavier Pouliot is second among rookies with 26 minor penalties and tied for third among rookies with 77 penalty minutes...Kelly Bent is tied for first with seven major penalties...Dillon Boucher is tied for first among rookies with six major penalties....Ryan Finnegan is tied for first among rookies in shooting percentage (22.2%)...Wichita is 6-5-4 when scoring first...Wichita is 6-2-2 when leading after one...

MAVERICKS NOTES - Patrick Curry is tied for second with 50 points...Max Andreev is tied for third with 31 assists...Nolan Walker is second in shooting percentage (31.7%) while Jake Jaremko is fifth (25%)...Ryan Jones is tied for fifth in plus/minus (+20) while Marc-Olivier Duquette is fourth (+22)...Dillon Kelley is tied for third in wins with 14...Cade Borchardt is first among rookies with 41 points while Max Andreev is tied for second with 40 points...Ryan Devine is tied for first among rookies with six majors...

