Tyler Boland Scores Both Goals in Moose Loss

December 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (16-8-2-1) clashed with the Pacific Division's Abbotsford Canucks (17-9-1-1) Friday evening at Canada Life Centre. It was the first of two straight contests between the two sides. Manitoba was coming off a 4-3 victory against Iowa on Friday.

Manitoba struck first in the contest, on the power play, with 23 seconds remaining in the period. Dean Stewart passed the disc to Tyler Boland, who skated right down the middle of the ice, before unleashing a quick shot that beat Arturs Silovs for his first career AHL goal. Arvid Holm, who picked up an assist on the goal, kept the home side ahead with nine total stops in the first 20 minutes as the frame drew to a close.

Abbotsford tied the game early in the middle stanza. Justin Dowling tipped a Jett Woo shot past a screened Holm. The Canucks pulled ahead later in the frame with a quick goal on the power play from Linus Karlsson. Abbotsford edged further ahead with a tally from Danila Kilmovich as the forward scored off the rush. Manitoba was granted a late power play chance but were unable to find twine behind Silovs as the horn sounded to end the period. Manitoba was outshot 13-7 in the stanza and trailed 3-1 after 40 minutes.

Manitoba went searching for offence in the third and found it in the form of Boland's second tally of the game. Declan Chisholm sauced the puck over, which the forward scooped up and fired from home from distance. With the Moose trailing late, the squad attempted to pull Holm in favour of the extra attacker. The Canucks counterattacked before he could make his way to the bench and converted their fourth goal of the night off the stick of Phil Di Giuseppe. The Moose pressed with a few remnants of time left on the clock but couldn't find the pair of tallies they needed to tie the contest. Holm was hit with the loss and ended with 28 saves, while Silovs captured the win on the back of 28 stops of his own.

Quotable

Moose Forward Alex Limoges (Click for full interview)

"I think we like the way we've been playing lately. Obviously with a little break you could tell that we started a little slow. There were times out there they were a little taking it to us. We battled back and then I thought we came out flat in the second. We're a resilient team and we fought back till the end there. Nothing changes in the room, we're still growing and still confident about where we're going."

Statbook

Tyler Boland's multi-goal game is his first of his AHL career

Arvid Holm's assist was his first of the season and second of his AHL career. His first came on Oct. 24/21 vs. Grand Rapids

Manitoba's power play has recorded a goal in three straight games

Declan Chisholm has recorded six points (6A) his past three games

Leon Gawanke has tallied two points (1G, 1A) his past two contests

What's Next?

Manitoba rematches with the Abbotsford Canucks at Canada Life Centre on Saturday, Dec. 31. Puck drop is slated for 4 p.m. CT. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

You can catch the game on 680 CJOB, CJOB.com/sports, the new Winnipeg Jets App, and AHLTV.

