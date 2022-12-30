Senators Lose to Americans

ROCHESTER, NY - Ridly Greig scored twice as the Belleville Senators fell 5-3 to the Rochester Americans on Friday night at Blue Cross Arena.

Belleville opened the scoring 3:04 into the first period when Ridly Greig redirected home his sixth of the campaign. Later in the frame, Rochester evened the score at 1-1 through a Mason Jobst tally ahead of the intermission.

Early in the second, the Amerks extended their advantage as both Brandon Biro and Aleksandr Kisakov found the back of the net on the power play. Ridly Grieg struck once again with 58 seconds remaining in the stanza to make it 3-2 after forty minutes of play.

Just past the mid-way point of the third, Belleville was able to equalize on the man advantage when Jonathan Aspirot scored his first of the season. However, Rochester forward Michael Mersch notched the eventual game-winner at the 13:56 mark before Brett Murray added an insurance marker by scoring into an empty net to secure the win.

The Senators will be back in action tomorrow night when they visit the Utica Comets, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. (EST).

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 1/3 |Penalty Kill: 1/3

Fast Facts:

Mads Sogaard made 22 saves.

Ridly Greig tallied his first career multi-goal game.

Jonathan Aspirot scored his first goal of the season and was a plus-1.

Egor Sokolov recorded his 20th assist of the season.

Sound Bytes: Head Coach Troy Mann: "I thought we played well tonight. We competed hard and had a great start. We had them on their heels, got the first goal, and did a lot of good things. The tide turned a little bit towards the end of the first we had a couple of turnovers, and they were able to execute off the rush."

