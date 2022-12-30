Max Willman Loaned to Phantoms

Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Max Willman

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have loaned forward Max Willman to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Willman, 27, had been recalled to the Flyers on November 14 and has played in nine games with Philadelphia. He had more recently been out with an injury and had not played since December 13.

Willman has also scored two goals with two assists with the Phantoms in 11 games this season. The Barnstable, MA native played in 34 games with the Phantoms last year scoring 11-8-19 while also playing in 41 NHL games with the Flyers where he scored 4-2-6. The Brown University and Boston University product has played in parts of four seasons with Lehigh Valley scoring 25 goals with 23 assists for 48 points in 99 career AHL games.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms are on the road tonight at the Utica Comets. The Phantoms return to PPL Center on Saturday for the big New Year's Eve game presented by Penn Community Bank. After the game, join the party outside the arena including the World's Largest Puck Drop at Midnight to ring in 2023.

