Brooklyn Kalmikov Recalled by Penguins

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled forward Brooklyn Kalmikov from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

A first-year pro, Kalmikov ranks fourth on the Nailers with 16 points (6G-10A). His 10 assists and 63 shots on goal lead team rookies.

Kalmikov, 21, signed with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton as an undrafted free agent after a five-year career in the Québec Major Junior Hockey League. In 2021-22, he posted junior career-highs across the board with 38 goals, 38 assists and 76 points in 67 games played.

The Terrebonne, Québec native lifted the Presidents' Trophy as QMJHL Champion with the Victoriaville Tigres in 2021. In 273 career QMJHL games played with the Tigres, Moncton Wildcats and Cape Breton Eagles, Kalmikov produced 108 goals and 104 assists for 212 points.

