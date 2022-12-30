Crunch Defeated by Rocket, 5-1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were defeated by the Laval Rocket, 5-1, tonight at Place Bell.

The Crunch have now dropped back-to-back games to the Rocket and move to 13-11-2-2 on the season. Laval leads the eight-game season series, 2-1-0-0.

Crunch goaltender Jack LaFontaine turned aside 23-of-27 shots. Kevin Poulin earned the win stopping 21-of-22 between the pipes for the Rocket.

Syracuse was unable to convert on their two power play opportunities, while Laval went 2-for-8.

Declan Carlile opened scoring for the Crunch halfway through the first frame when he fired in a wrister from the left circle.

Laval evened the score just 1:06 into the second period when Rafael Harvey-Pinard lifted the puck past LaFontaine down low. At 9:51, the Rocket went on top. Joel Teasdale sped down the right wing and just snuck the puck into the net.

The Rocket built up a lead with back-to-back 5-on-3 power-play goals in the final frame. At the 8:03 mark, Mattias Norlinder sent the puck down to the goal line for Rem Pitlick to score. Just under three minutes later, Alex Belzile sent in a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle. With just 42 seconds remaining in the game, Olivier Galipeau hit the empty net.

The Crunch are back in action when they host the Belleville Senators next Friday.

Crunchables: Gemel Smith had his 14-game points streak (8g, 11a) snapped tonight...The Crunch are 0-6-2-0 in their last eight regular season games at Place Bell...The Crunch finished 2022 with a 46-27-7-3 record in 82 games.

