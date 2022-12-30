A "Gust" of Wind Takes IceHogs to Rosemont to Face Wolves

December 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rosemont, Ill. - On the front end of a home-and-home series, the Rockford IceHogs head to Rosemont to face the Chicago Wolves at the Allstate Arena tonight at 7 p.m.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 16-10-1-2, 35 points (3rd, Central Division)

Chicago: 10-14-3-0, 23 points (6th, Central Division)

Players to Watch

Forward David Gust (17G, 17A) marked his second AHL hat trick of the season and paces the Hogs in goals. Forward Lukas Reichel (13G, 21A) marked a three-point night against the Griffins with 1G, 2A.

Chicago forward Jamieson Reese (5G, 15A) paces the Wolves in points this season. Forward Malte Stromwall ranks second for the Wolves with 4G, 15A.

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs sealed the 4-1 over the Grand Rapids Griffins with a hat trick, empty netter from forward David Gust late in the third period on Wednesday night. Forward Lukas Reichel lit the lamp on the Hog's third goal of the contest while defenseman Adam Clendening marked his 300th AHL point with an assist. Jaxson Stauber stepped in the net for Arvid Soderblom after 6:14 in the first period, and Stauber marked 25 saves to earn the win.

Hold Onto Your Hats

Forward David Gust tallied his second AHL hat trick and was the AHL's First Star of the Night on Wednesday against the Griffins. Scoring his 17th goal 17 minutes in the third period, Gust leads the Hogs in goals this season.

Clendening Celebrates 300

Defenseman Adam Clendening notched his 300th AHL point against the Griffins on Wednesday night with an assist on the Hogs' first goal of the night. Playing in 471 AHL games, Clendening has totaled 47G, 253A. Clendening has totaled 2G, 13A so far in the 2022-23 season.

Reichel Raking Them In

Notching his fifth three-point night of the campaign, forward Lukas Reichel marked 1G, 2A on Wednesday night, playing in sync and connecting with David Gust all on three points. Reichel has earned 10 points in seven games, totaling 2G, 8A during that stretch.

Hogs On The Move

The Rockford IceHogs announced today that goaltender Mitchell Weeks has been recalled from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL and forward Kale Howarth has been assigned to Indy. Weeks has appeared in seven games for the IceHogs this season and holds a 4-1 record with a .909 save percentage and 2.94 goals against average. Howarth has appeared in one game for the IceHogs this season.

Next Home Game

Celebrate on New Year's Eve with The IceHogs and ring in 2023 with 2 for $23 upper endzone tickets thanks to WIFR! Get this special 2 for $23 offer now ! Puck drops at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31 and the game will conclude with a postgame pyrotechnics show.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Chicago, 1-4 Loss Recap & Highlights

Fri., Oct. 28 vs. Chicago, 5-3 Win Recap & Highlights

Fri., Nov. 18 vs. Chicago, 3-4 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat., Nov. 19 at Chicago, 4-3 OTW Recap & Highlights

Fri., Dec. 23 at Chicago, 2-3 Loss Recap & Highlights

Fri., Dec. 30 at Chicago

Sat., Dec. 31 vs. Chicago

Sat., Jan. 21 vs. Chicago

Sat., Jan. 28 at Chicago

Sat., Mar. 11 at Chicago

Sat., Apr. 1 at Chicago

Tue., Apr. 11 vs. Chicago

IceHogs vs. Wolves, All-Time

87-70-10-5

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.