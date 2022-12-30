Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Colorado Eagles

The Iowa Wild complete a seven-game homestand at Wells Fargo Arena when they host the Colorado Eagles Friday at 6 p.m. The Wild and Eagles squared off Wednesday with Iowa taking a 5-3 win.

SO LONG, 2022

Friday's game versus Colorado marks the final game of the 2022 calendar year for Iowa. Four players recorded hat tricks for Iowa in 2022; Mason Shaw (Jan. 19 vs. MB), Mitchell Chaffee (Jan. 29 vs. SD), Kyle Rau (Apr. 5 at TUC), and Ty Ronning (Nov. 3 vs. GR). Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt became the 19th goaltender in AHL history to record a goal when he scored against Chicago on Nov. 12.

THREE STARS

- Damien Giroux was named the AHL's third star on Wednesday following his three-point performance (2-1=3)

- Giroux matched his previous career high in points (Mar. 30, 2021 vs. Texas)

- Dakota Mermis also recorded three points for the fourth time in his professional career

USHL REUNION

- Iowa forward Nick Swaney and Colorado forward Shane Bowers were teammates on the USHL's Waterloo Black Hawks in 2015-16 and 2016-17

- Swaney recorded 50 points (30-20=50) in 2015-16 and 51 (26-25=51) the following year

- Bowers totaled 33 points (15-18=33) in 2015-16 and 51 (22-29=51) in 2016-17

