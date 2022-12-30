Jordan Frasca Reassigned to Nailers

December 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that forward Jordan Frasca has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Frasca has appeared in three games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, recording no points in those contests. The Caledon, Ontario native made his pro debut with the Nailers on Dec. 10 against the Kalamazoo Wings. The 21-year-old picked up an assist that night, one of three games played with Wheeling.

Frasca was signed by Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent on Mar. 1, 2022 while he was in the midst of a career season with the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League. Frasca produced the best numbers of his junior career, including 42 goals, 45 assists and 87 points. He placed second on the Frontenacs in goals, and ranked third on the team in points.

In 190 career OHL games played with Kingston and the Windsor Spitfires, Frasca earned 67 goals and 88 assists for 155 points.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Friday, Dec. 30, against the Providence Bruins. The Bruins' first visit to NEPA this season is also another EYEWITNESS NEWS FAN FRIDAY, with select draft beers on sale for $2 from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. Puck drop between the Penguins and Bruins is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual game tickets for Penguins home games as well as season-ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.