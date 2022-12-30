Panthers Recall Givani Smith
December 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The newest member of the organization is headed to the NHL, as the Panthers have recalled Givani Smith from Charlotte.
Smith was acquired from Detroit earlier this week in exchange for Michael Del Zotto and made his Checkers debut last night, helping Charlotte to a huge overtime win over the Providence Bruins.
Smith now heads to the NHL, where he has 14 points (7g, 7a) in 85 career games with the Red Wings.
The Checkers have one more game before a quick holiday break, squaring off with the Bruins again tonight at 6 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2022
- Panthers Recall Anton Levtchi, Assign Grigori Denisenko and Givani Smith to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Panthers Recall Givani Smith - Charlotte Checkers
- Tonight's Texas Stars Game Is Sold Out - Texas Stars
- IceHogs Sign Six-Year-Old Samuel Escutia to One-Day Contract - Rockford IceHogs
- Brooklyn Kalmikov Recalled by Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Colorado Eagles - Iowa Wild
- Game #29 - Roadrunners at Stars - Tucson Roadrunners
- T-Birds Sign D Andrew Peski to PTO - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Jordan Frasca Reassigned to Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Max Willman Loaned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bridgeport Islanders Close out 2022 Tonight in Springfield - Bridgeport Islanders
- A "Gust" of Wind Takes IceHogs to Rosemont to Face Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Checkers Stories
- Panthers Recall Anton Levtchi, Assign Grigori Denisenko and Givani Smith to Charlotte
- Panthers Recall Givani Smith
- Denisenko's Three Points Lead Checkers to 3-2 Win
- Grigori Denisenko's Three Points Lead Checkers to 3-2 Win in Cleveland
- Panthers Recall Anton Levtchi, Assign Grigori Denisenko and Givani Smith to Charlotte