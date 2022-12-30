Third Period Rally Propels Iowa To 2-1 Win Over Eagles
December 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
DES MOINES, IA. - Iowa forward Nic Petan scored a pair of goals in the third period to erase a 1-0 deficit and rally the Wild to a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Eagles on Friday. Wild Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt stopped 34 of the 35 shots he faced to earn the win in net. Forward Cal Burke netted Colorado's lone goal in the loss, as goaltender Justus Annunen surrendered two goals on 22 shots to suffer his second-straight setback.
Colorado would get on the scoreboard first when Burke fielded a cross-ice pass in the left-wing circle and belted a shot past Wallstedt. The goal was Burke's ninth of the season and gave the Eagles a 1-0 edge with 4:56 remaining in the first period. Colorado would carry that 1-0 lead into the first intermission after outshooting the Wild 10-6 in the opening 20 minutes of play.
The second period would see each team earn an opportunity on the power play, but neither team would be able to convert, as the Eagles still enjoyed a 1-0 advantage after two periods.
The tables would turn in the final frame, as Petan buried a shot from right-wing circle on the power play to tie the game at 1-1 just 2:31 into the third period.
A delayed penalty on Colorado would see Petan jump on the ice as an extra attacker, and he would capitalize with a shot from the top of the right-wing circle that beat Annunen and gave Iowa a 2-1 lead at the 11:42 mark of the period.
The Eagles would pull Annunen in favor of the extra attacker in the final 90 seconds of the contest, but Wallstedt would not allow the equalizer, as the Wild held on for the 2-1 win.
Colorado finished the night 0-for-4 on the power play, while Iowa connected on one of three opportunities on the man-advantage.
The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Wednesday, January 4th at 8:00pm MT at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2022
- Stars Surge Past Roadrunners to Extend Point Streak - Texas Stars
- Big Second Period Propels Abbotsford Canucks to Win Over Manitoba - Abbotsford Canucks
- Wolves Fall to IceHogs 4-3 in Shootout - Chicago Wolves
- Power Play Goes 2-For-5 In Setback - Bridgeport Islanders
- Griffins Drop Second Consecutive Game in 3-0 Loss to MIlwaukee - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wild Sweep Eagles, Finish 2022 with 2-1 Win - Iowa Wild
- Gutsy Late Penalty Kill Squeezes T-Birds Past Isles - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Admirals Topple Grand Rapids - Milwaukee Admirals
- Puustinen Scores Twice, Penguins Fall to Bruins, 4-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Steen's Three Point Night Bolsters P-Bruins Past Penguins 4-3 - Providence Bruins
- O'Reilly Secures AHL Assist Milestone as Willman Scores in Return - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Crunch Defeated by Rocket, 5-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Third Period Rally Propels Iowa To 2-1 Win Over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Comets Foote Leads Team Against Phantoms, Win 3-1 - Utica Comets
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Gage Alexander to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Panthers Recall Anton Levtchi, Assign Grigori Denisenko and Givani Smith to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Panthers Recall Givani Smith - Charlotte Checkers
- Tonight's Texas Stars Game Is Sold Out - Texas Stars
- IceHogs Sign Six-Year-Old Samuel Escutia to One-Day Contract - Rockford IceHogs
- Brooklyn Kalmikov Recalled by Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Colorado Eagles - Iowa Wild
- Game #29 - Roadrunners at Stars - Tucson Roadrunners
- T-Birds Sign D Andrew Peski to PTO - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Jordan Frasca Reassigned to Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Max Willman Loaned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bridgeport Islanders Close out 2022 Tonight in Springfield - Bridgeport Islanders
- A "Gust" of Wind Takes IceHogs to Rosemont to Face Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.