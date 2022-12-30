Third Period Rally Propels Iowa To 2-1 Win Over Eagles

December 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







DES MOINES, IA. - Iowa forward Nic Petan scored a pair of goals in the third period to erase a 1-0 deficit and rally the Wild to a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Eagles on Friday. Wild Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt stopped 34 of the 35 shots he faced to earn the win in net. Forward Cal Burke netted Colorado's lone goal in the loss, as goaltender Justus Annunen surrendered two goals on 22 shots to suffer his second-straight setback.

Colorado would get on the scoreboard first when Burke fielded a cross-ice pass in the left-wing circle and belted a shot past Wallstedt. The goal was Burke's ninth of the season and gave the Eagles a 1-0 edge with 4:56 remaining in the first period. Colorado would carry that 1-0 lead into the first intermission after outshooting the Wild 10-6 in the opening 20 minutes of play.

The second period would see each team earn an opportunity on the power play, but neither team would be able to convert, as the Eagles still enjoyed a 1-0 advantage after two periods.

The tables would turn in the final frame, as Petan buried a shot from right-wing circle on the power play to tie the game at 1-1 just 2:31 into the third period.

A delayed penalty on Colorado would see Petan jump on the ice as an extra attacker, and he would capitalize with a shot from the top of the right-wing circle that beat Annunen and gave Iowa a 2-1 lead at the 11:42 mark of the period.

The Eagles would pull Annunen in favor of the extra attacker in the final 90 seconds of the contest, but Wallstedt would not allow the equalizer, as the Wild held on for the 2-1 win.

Colorado finished the night 0-for-4 on the power play, while Iowa connected on one of three opportunities on the man-advantage.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Wednesday, January 4th at 8:00pm MT at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.