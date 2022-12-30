T-Birds Sign D Andrew Peski to PTO

Springfield Thunderbirds defenseman Andrew Peski

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have signed defenseman Andrew Peski to a professional tryout.

Peski, 25, has skated in 24 games with the ECHL's Maine Mariners this season, posting eight assists while not taking a single penalty. In 15 career AHL games from 2020-22 with the Providence Bruins, he has tallied a goal and an assist.

A native of Orleans, Ont., the 6-foot, 209-pound defenseman played four years collegiately at the University of North Dakota from 2016-20, tallying four goals and 17 assists to go along with a +9 rating.

The Thunderbirds conclude their 2022 calendar year with back-to-back games on Friday night on home ice against Bridgeport and on Saturday afternoon in Hartford against the Wolf Pack.

