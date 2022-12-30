Steen's Three Point Night Bolsters P-Bruins Past Penguins 4-3

December 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







Wilkes-Barre, PA - Oskar Steen scored a goal and notched two assists, lifting the Providence Bruins past the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 4-3 on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena. Georgii Merkulov also posted a multi-point game with a goal and an assist. Mike Reilly and Connor Carrick also tallied goals for the P-Bruins.

How It Happened

Sam Houde caught a feed at the top of the left circle and ripped a wrist shot glove side for a power play goal to give the Penguins a 1-0 lead with 12:13 left in the first period.

Merkulov found a rebound right outside of the crease and put it into an empty net on the power play to tie the game at 1-1 with 10:03 remaining in the first period. Justin Brazeau and Chris Wagner were credited with assists on the goal.

Reilly blasted a one-timer from the right point through traffic on the power play to give Providence a 2-1 lead with 10:11 left in the second period. Steen and Jack Ahcan received assists on the tally.

An off-angle shot from Valtteri Puustinen at the bottom of the right circle snuck through with 1:41 remaining in the second period to tie the game at 2-2.

Three minutes into the third period, Carrick hammered a one-timer from the left point that rocketed above the blocker to give the P-Bruins a 3-2 lead. Steen and Merkulov were credited with assists on the goal.

On a 2-on-1, Vinni Lettieri slid the puck past the defender to Steen, who directed it into the back of the net with 2:49 to play in the third period, giving Providence a 4-2 lead.

With the goaltender pulled for the extra attacker, Puustinen found the puck off a rebound at the left post and buried it to decrease the P-Bruins lead to 4-3 with 1:24 remaining in the third period.

Stats

Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 36 of 39 shots. Providence totaled 27 shots in the contest.

The P-Bruins power play went 2-for-3, and the penalty kill was 4-for-5.

Next Game

The P-Bruins travel back to Hershey to take on the Bears on Saturday, December 31 at the Giant Center. Puck drop is set for 5:00 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.