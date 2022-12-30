Steen's Three Point Night Bolsters P-Bruins Past Penguins 4-3
December 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Wilkes-Barre, PA - Oskar Steen scored a goal and notched two assists, lifting the Providence Bruins past the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 4-3 on Friday night at Mohegan Sun Arena. Georgii Merkulov also posted a multi-point game with a goal and an assist. Mike Reilly and Connor Carrick also tallied goals for the P-Bruins.
How It Happened
Sam Houde caught a feed at the top of the left circle and ripped a wrist shot glove side for a power play goal to give the Penguins a 1-0 lead with 12:13 left in the first period.
Merkulov found a rebound right outside of the crease and put it into an empty net on the power play to tie the game at 1-1 with 10:03 remaining in the first period. Justin Brazeau and Chris Wagner were credited with assists on the goal.
Reilly blasted a one-timer from the right point through traffic on the power play to give Providence a 2-1 lead with 10:11 left in the second period. Steen and Jack Ahcan received assists on the tally.
An off-angle shot from Valtteri Puustinen at the bottom of the right circle snuck through with 1:41 remaining in the second period to tie the game at 2-2.
Three minutes into the third period, Carrick hammered a one-timer from the left point that rocketed above the blocker to give the P-Bruins a 3-2 lead. Steen and Merkulov were credited with assists on the goal.
On a 2-on-1, Vinni Lettieri slid the puck past the defender to Steen, who directed it into the back of the net with 2:49 to play in the third period, giving Providence a 4-2 lead.
With the goaltender pulled for the extra attacker, Puustinen found the puck off a rebound at the left post and buried it to decrease the P-Bruins lead to 4-3 with 1:24 remaining in the third period.
Stats
Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 36 of 39 shots. Providence totaled 27 shots in the contest.
The P-Bruins power play went 2-for-3, and the penalty kill was 4-for-5.
Next Game
The P-Bruins travel back to Hershey to take on the Bears on Saturday, December 31 at the Giant Center. Puck drop is set for 5:00 p.m. ET.
