Tonight's Texas Stars Game Is Sold Out

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, are sold out for tonight's game at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park against the Tucson Roadrunners.

Those unable to attend tonight's game at 7 p.m. may tune in to AHLTV for the live broadcast by visiting theahl.com/ahltv or listen on the Texas Stars Broadcast Network. Coverage will also be available on the Stars social media through Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The Stars host the Tucson Roadrunners again Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. for a New Year's Eve bash. Arrive early to take advantage of the Stars 2023 Calendar Giveaway. Then take advantage of $3 domestic drafts, usually reserved for Friday home games, extended for this Saturday's game. Fans can also purchase a Coca Cola Zero Sugar Family Four Pack for the game and get four tickets, four hot dogs, and four soft drinks for just $19 per person at TexasStars.com/tickets or visiting the H-E-B Center box office.

The team returns to the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park again on Saturday, January 14, 2023 to take on the Milwaukee Admirals at 7:00 p.m. Arrive early for the Stars Mini Hockey Stick Giveaway.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Ticket packages and group discounts for the remaining 2022-23 regular season games are on sale now! For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

