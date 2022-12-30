Stars Surge Past Roadrunners to Extend Point Streak

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, extended their point streak to 10 games with a 7-3 victory over the Tucson Roadrunners to open a two-game series Friday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The Roadrunners got on the board first when Cameron Hebig split the Texas defense and put home a backhander from the low slot at 2:39. The Stars would tie the game 1:16 later courtesy of Riley Tufte as the puck took a bounce off the top of the goal before crossing the line. At 8:20 Stars captain Curtis McKenzie deflected a point shot from Marian Studenic to give the Stars a 2-1 lead. On an offensive zone faceoff Ryan Shea netted a one-timer from the point at 10:34 to extend the Texas lead to 3-1. Shots after 20 minutes of play favored the Stars 14-9.

To start the second period Thomas Harley wristed home his fifth goal of the season from the high slot at 3:29 to put Texas up 4-1. Not long after Mavrik Bourque tucked in the Stars fifth goal of the game off a feed from Fredrik Karlstrom at 6:46. Then at 14:08 Jacob Peterson fired home a top-shelf goal on Ivan Prosvetov from between the hash marks to give Texas the 6-1 advantage.

A goal from Colin Theisen 25 seconds into the third period got Tucson started and 1:09 later Reece Vitelli scored cutting the Stars lead to 6-3 on a hard wrist shot from the right circle. An offensive zone faceoff on the power play saw Riley Barber score on a screened Prosvetov to extend their lead to 7-3. The Stars extended their point streak to ten straight games and are 9-0-1-0 in their last 10.

Between the pipes, Anton Khudobin stopped 26 of 29 shots and Prosvetov saved 24 of 31 Texas shots. With the win Khudobin improves to 11-3-3 on the season. The Stars and Roadrunners are back in action on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

