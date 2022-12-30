Big Second Period Propels Abbotsford Canucks to Win Over Manitoba

December 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Winnipeg, MB - Despite falling behind after the opening 20 minutes, the Abbotsford Canucks scored three unanswered goals in the second period to defeat the Manitoba Moose 4-2 Friday night at Canada Life Centre.

Justin Dowling scored a goal and added an assist, while Arturs Silovs made 29 saves as the win improved Abbotsford's record to 17-9-1-1 this season, fourth in the AHL's Pacific Division. The loss dropped Manitoba to 16-8-2-1, second in the AHL's Central Division.

With two more points Friday, Dowling has recorded seven points (3G, 4A) over his past three games - including goals in three consecutive games. Meanwhile, Canucks forward Linus Karlsson now sits tied for first amongst active AHL rookies with 22 points (9G, 13A) through 28 games played after scoring again Friday.

With the win, Canucks Goaltender Silovs improved to 11-5-2 on the season, while Manitoba's Arvid Holm stopped 28 Abbotsford shots as his overall record moved to 8-4-2.

The Canucks pressured the Moose early, coming out with a 6-1 shot advantage through the early going of the first period. Abbotsford nearly scored in the final three minutes of the opening frame, but Holm dove across the Moose crease to rob Canucks forward Nils Aman of his first AHL goal to keep things scoreless. Manitoba then broke the scoreless tie late in the first, as Tyler Boland scored his first goal of the year on the man advantage to give the home side a 1-0 lead.

The second period was all Abbotsford, however, as the Canucks scored three unanswered to take a 3-1 lead. Dowling opened the scoring for the Canucks at the 3:42 mark of the second frame, tipping a Jett Woo point shot in mid-air for his seventh goal of the season.

Just under five minutes later, Karlsson added to the Abbotsford lead. The rookie forward scored his ninth on the powerplay to give the Canucks a 2-1 lead.

Danila Klimovich then extended the Abbotsford lead to two goals just minutes later, streaking down the left wing before sniping a shot short side on Holm to make it a 3-1 game.

The Canucks protected a two-goal lead for the majority of the third, before Boland scored his second of the game for the Moose with a few minutes left to bring Manitoba to within one.

That would be it for the home side however, as Phil Di Giuseppe added an insurance marker with just over a minute to go to seal the 4-2 win for Abbotsford.

Both teams finished 1/3 on the powerplay.

Forward Nils Aman made his Abbotsford Canucks debut on Friday. Aman, who has appeared in 35 games for the Vancouver Canucks this season, has amassed five points (1G, 4A) at the NHL level.

Coming into Friday's game, forwards Justin Dowling and Phil Di Giuseppe had recorded five points each over their last two games (2G, 3A).

Forward Michael Regush and Defenceman Jett Woo each made their returns to the Canucks lineup in the game.

The Canucks and Moose have a rematch on Saturday, with puck drop scheduled for 2:00pm (PT) at Canada Life Centre. Following Saturday's game, the Canucks will travel to Calgary for a pair of games against the Wranglers on Monday, Jan. 2nd and Wednesday, Jan. 4th.

The Canucks will then return home to Abbotsford Centre on Friday, January 6th for a pair of games against the Henderson Silver Knights.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.