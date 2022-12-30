Wild Sweep Eagles, Finish 2022 with 2-1 Win
December 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild entered the third period trailing the Colorado Eagles 1-0, but Nic Petan scored twice to lift the Wild to a 2-1 win. Joe Hicketts had two assists for Iowa while Jesper Wallstedt made 34 saves.
Callahan Burke put Colorado on the board at 15:04 of the first period. Jean Luc-Foudy found Burke in the left circle with a cross-ice pass for a one-time shot past Wallstedt.
The Eagles carried a 1-0 lead and a 10-6 shot advantage into the first intermission.
The goaltenders kept the second period scoreless, with Wallstedt stopping 13 shots and Justus Annunen (20 saves) turning aside 10. Patrick Curry nearly put Iowa on the board six minutes into the middle frame following a net front drive on the rush, but his shot went just over the crossbar.
The teams finished 40 minutes of play with Colorado up 1-0 and leading the shot count 23-16.
Petan scored the equalizer at 2:31 of the third period on the power play. Dakota Mermis and Hicketts set Petan up at the top of the right circle, where he whipped a shot over Annunen.
Iowa took the lead at 11:42 of the third period with another goal from Petan on a delayed penalty. Mike O'Leary dropped a pass to Hicketts, who fed Petan outside the right circle for a shot over the shoulder of Annunen.
Wallstedt closed the game with a series of saves, making 12 in total in the third period.
Colorado outshot Iowa 35-22. The Wild went 1-for-3 on the power play while the Eagles were 0-for-4 on the man advantage.
The Iowa Wild travel to Allstate Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 3 to take on the Chicago Wolves at 7:00 p.m.
