Anaheim Ducks Sign Gage Alexander to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract
December 30, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed goaltender Gage Alexander to a three-year entry-level contract. Alexander has been assigned to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Alexander, 20 (7/2/02), went 8-5-1 with record in 15 games this season with the Swift Current Broncos of the Western Hockey League (WHL). The 6-6, 205-pound goaltender appeared in 60 WHL contests with Swift Current (2022-23) and Winnipeg (2019-22), posting a 33-16-6 record with three shutouts, a 2.81 goals-against average (GAA) and .902 save percentage (SV%).
Selected by Anaheim in the fifth round (148th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the Okotoks, Alberta native posted an 18-7-4 record with two shutouts, a 2.40 GAA and .911 SV% in in 29 appearances with Winnipeg in 2021-22, setting career bests in wins, shutouts, saves (696), minute (1,703) and â¯appearances.
